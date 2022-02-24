Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 6.8% to $1,559.8 million, compared to $1,460.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $77.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $163.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included $8.0 million and $36.2 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income was $66.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $102.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $2.2 million. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income included a pre-tax loss on sale of businesses of $0.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $138.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $221.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.37 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.57 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 12.2% to $6,204.5 million, compared to $5,531.7 million for the prior year. Income from operations increased 25.7% to $713.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $567.7 million for the prior year. Income from operations included $123.8 million and $90.0 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 45.1% to $499.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $344.6 million for the prior year. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $2.2 million and $12.4 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.3% to $947.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $800.6 million for the prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $2.98 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.93 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.98 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.89 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and their related tax effects for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations" below for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of December 31, 2021, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,881 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was enacted. The CARES Act provided additional waivers, reimbursement, grants and other funds to assist health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including appropriations for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to be used for preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19, and for reimbursing eligible health care providers for health care related expenses and lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical recognized $8.0 million and $123.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Select Medical recognized $36.2 million and $90.0 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 7.3% to $577.2 million, compared to $537.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $24.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $75.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $2.0 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 4.3% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 14.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 8.1% to $2,246.8 million, compared to $2,077.5 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $268.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $342.4 million for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $19.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 11.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.5% for the prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 10.5% to $216.4 million, compared to $195.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $39.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $42.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 18.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 21.6% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 15.6% to $849.3 million, compared to $734.7 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 20.6% to $184.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $153.2 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 20.9% for the prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 7.8% to $277.5 million, compared to $257.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $27.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $27.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 9.9% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 10.8% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 17.9% to $1,084.4 million, compared to $919.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 74.7% to $138.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $79.2 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 12.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 8.6% for the prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Concentra Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 3.0% to $410.6 million, compared to $398.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 1.9% to $70.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $69.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.9 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 17.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 15.4% to $1,732.0 million, compared to $1,501.4 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 54.1% to $389.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $252.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $34.7 million and $1.1 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 22.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.8% for the prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations

Beginning in March 2020, state governments placed significant restrictions on businesses and mandated closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, causing many employers to furlough their workforce and temporarily cease or significantly reduce their operations. State governments also implemented restrictions on travel and individual activities outside of the home, closed schools, and mandated other social distancing measures. At the same time, hospitals and other facilities began suspending elective surgeries. In an effort to ensure hospitals and health systems had the capacity to absorb and effectively manage surges of COVID-19 patients, a number of waivers and modifications of certain requirements under the Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP") programs were authorized in March 2020, including certain regulations under the Medicare program which govern admissions into Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals which are certified as long-term care hospitals ("LTCHs") became exempt from the greater-than-25-day average length of stay requirement for all cost reporting periods that include the COVID-19 public health emergency period. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals which are certified as inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRFs") could exclude patients admitted solely to respond to the emergency from the calculation of the "60 percent rule" thresholds to receive payment as an IRF. The COVID-19 public health emergency period has been extended and is currently in effect through April 16, 2022.

The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the actions of governmental authorities and those in the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in each of Select Medical's segments; these disruptions were most significant within the outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments. By mid-March 2020, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics began experiencing significantly less patient visit volume due to declines in patient referrals from physicians, a reduction in workers' compensation injury visits resulting from the temporary closure of businesses, and the suspension of elective surgeries that normally increase the demand for outpatient rehabilitation services. Select Medical's Concentra centers experienced similar declines in patient visit volume due to businesses furloughing their workforce and temporarily ceasing or significantly reducing their operations. Since March 2021, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers have experienced patient visit volumes which approximate or exceed the levels experienced in the months prior to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Although it had experienced temporary disruptions in its core businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Medical's Concentra segment was able to expand its services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing.

Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals have played a critical role in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The relaxation of certain admission restrictions contributed to volume increases in certain of its hospitals during the year ended December 31, 2020. The revenue of Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals has also benefited from the temporary suspension of the 2.0% cut to Medicare payments due to sequestration, which began May 1, 2020 following the enactment of the CARES Act, and was extended through March 31, 2022. From April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, the sequestration cut will be 1.0% and the full 2.0% sequestration cut will resume July 1, 2022. Certain of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals did experience temporary declines in patient volume in areas more significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and as a result of the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities, which consequently reduced the demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. Additionally, some of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals temporarily restricted admissions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The declines in volume occurred principally in April and May 2020. Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals modified certain of their protocols in order to follow the guidelines and recommendations for patient treatment and for the protection of their patients and staff members. This has resulted in increased labor costs as well as additional costs resulting from the purchase of personal protective equipment. Further, labor shortages have become more pronounced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Select Medical has experienced an increase in labor costs in its hospitals as a result of constrained staffing due to a shortage of healthcare workers, an increased dependence on contract clinical workers, the loss of unvaccinated employees in jurisdictions requiring vaccination, and federal unemployment subsidies, including unemployment benefits offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased turnover rates within Select Medical's employee base have also lead to increased overtime to meet demand and increased wage rates to attract and retain employees.

The unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on Select Medical's operations, creates uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Select Medical has provided revenue and certain operating statistics below for each of its segments for each of the periods presented. Please refer to the risk factors in Select Medical's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further discussion.





Critical Illness Recovery Hospital



Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of

Hospitals Owned(1)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)









































January

$ 149,799

$ 163,238

$ 199,611



86,238

90,783

100,933



69%

69%

75%



96

100

99 February

145,586

165,375

190,703



80,806

87,844

92,036



71%

72%

75%



96

100

99 March

162,149

171,908

204,558



91,085

91,831

100,149



73%

70%

74%



96

100

99 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 457,534

$ 500,521

$ 594,872



258,129

270,458

293,118



71%

70%

75%



96

100

99























































April

$ 156,231

$ 171,445

$ 185,934



88,357

90,710

91,506



70%

71%

70%



99

100

99 May

156,422

178,223

183,471



89,350

95,191

93,708



69%

72%

70%



99

100

99 June

148,490

169,958

174,654



85,153

90,988

87,767



68%

71%

68%



99

100

99 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 461,143

$ 519,626

$ 544,059



262,860

276,889

272,981



69%

72%

69%



99

100

99 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 918,677

$ 1,020,147

$ 1,138,931



520,989

547,347

566,099



70%

71%

72%



99

100

99























































July

$ 151,416

$ 175,253

$ 171,483



87,143

94,144

88,119



67%

71%

65%



99

99

100 August

155,485

173,967

178,240



86,553

93,964

91,756



66%

71%

68%



99

99

100 September

155,991

170,234

180,923



84,393

90,955

92,579



67%

71%

71%



99

99

100 Three Months Ended September 30

$ 462,892

$ 519,454

$ 530,646



258,089

279,063

272,454



67%

71%

68%



99

99

100 Nine Months Ended September 30

$ 1,381,569

$ 1,539,601

$ 1,669,577



779,078

826,410

838,553



69%

71%

70%



99

99

100























































October

$ 152,791

$ 181,251

$ 195,444



87,188

95,616

99,935



66%

71%

71%



100

100

104 November

150,399

174,133

191,134



84,540

92,651

96,102



67%

71%

71%



100

99

104 December

151,759

182,514

190,617



87,555

97,079

98,449



67%

72%

70%



100

99

104 Three Months Ended December 31

$ 454,949

$ 537,898

$ 577,195



259,283

285,346

294,486



67%

71%

71%



100

99

104 Twelve Months Ended December 31

$ 1,836,518

$ 2,077,499

$ 2,246,772



1,038,361

1,111,756

1,133,039



68%

71%

71%



100

99

104





Rehabilitation Hospital



Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of

Hospitals Owned(1)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)









































January

$ 50,615

$ 61,673

$ 68,297



27,434

32,111

34,404



74%

79%

82%



17

19

20 February

48,080

60,690

64,202



25,442

31,813

32,178



76%

84%

84%



17

19

20 March

55,863

59,656

75,305



29,940

30,644

35,857



78%

76%

85%



18

19

20 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 154,558

$ 182,019

$ 207,804



82,816

94,568

102,439



76%

79%

84%



18

19

20























































April

$ 51,991

$ 45,878

$ 70,295



28,266

23,553

34,861



76%

61%

85%



18

19

20 May

56,019

57,815

71,190



29,730

29,787

35,604



75%

73%

84%



19

19

20 June

52,364

64,974

71,181



28,529

30,741

34,483



73%

78%

84%



19

19

20 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 160,374

$ 168,667

$ 212,666



86,525

84,081

104,948



75%

71%

85%



19

19

20 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 314,932

$ 350,686

$ 420,470



169,341

178,649

207,387



76%

75%

84%



19

19

20























































July

$ 57,077

$ 62,312

$ 70,467



30,054

31,986

34,894



75%

81%

83%



19

18

20 August

58,072

63,673

71,682



30,228

32,518

34,835



75%

83%

83%



19

18

20 September

58,220

62,090

70,285



29,172

31,176

33,224



75%

82%

81%



19

18

20 Three Months Ended September 30

$ 173,369

$ 188,075

$ 212,434



89,454

95,680

102,953



75%

82%

82%



19

18

20 Nine Months Ended September 30

$ 488,301

$ 538,761

$ 632,904



258,795

274,329

310,340



75%

77%

84%



19

18

20























































October

$ 61,975

$ 66,591

$ 72,509



31,767

33,378

35,908



78%

82%

85%



19

19

20 November

60,353

64,610

71,865



31,022

31,581

34,491



79%

80%

84%



19

19

20 December

60,342

64,711

72,062



31,447

31,545

33,962



78%

78%

80%



19

19

20 Three Months Ended December 31

$ 182,670

$ 195,912

$ 216,436



94,236

96,504

104,361



78%

80%

83%



19

19

20 Twelve Months Ended December 31

$ 670,971

$ 734,673

$ 849,340



353,031

370,833

414,701



76%

78%

83%



19

19

20





Outpatient Rehabilitation



Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)



























January

$ 83,185

$ 90,924

$ 76,763



687,007

757,171

625,964



22

22

20 February

78,573

88,239

77,063



658,610

739,061

641,942



20

20

20 March

85,147

76,086

98,135



708,866

626,433

832,248



21

22

23 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 246,905

$ 255,249

$ 251,961



2,054,483

2,122,665

2,100,154



63

64

63









































April

$ 90,230

$ 49,084

$ 95,251



762,914

386,108

810,314



22

22

22 May

90,272

51,186

89,030



759,829

409,703

758,773



22

20

20 June

81,389

66,868

96,128



680,762

546,456

835,774



20

22

22 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 261,891

$ 167,138

$ 280,409



2,203,505

1,342,267

2,404,861



64

64

64 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 508,796

$ 422,387

$ 532,370



4,257,988

3,464,932

4,505,015



127

128

127









































July

$ 89,267

$ 77,793

$ 90,352



754,102

636,826

780,118



22

22

21 August

90,687

79,034

93,056



743,813

651,738

798,459



22

21

22 September

85,376

83,215

91,132



706,413

694,808

768,493



20

21

21 Three Months Ended September 30

$ 265,330

$ 240,042

$ 274,540



2,204,328

1,983,372

2,347,070



64

64

64 Nine Months Ended September 30

$ 774,126

$ 662,429

$ 806,910



6,462,316

5,448,304

6,852,085



191

192

191









































October

$ 96,868

$ 88,274

$ 91,705



808,649

745,562

772,068



23

22

21 November

87,072

82,102

93,345



722,607

685,885

797,756



20

20

21 December

87,945

87,108

92,401



725,710

713,593

771,715



21

22

21 Three Months Ended December 31

$ 271,885

$ 257,484

$ 277,451



2,256,966

2,145,040

2,341,539



64

64

63 Twelve Months Ended December 31

$ 1,046,011

$ 919,913

$ 1,084,361



8,719,282

7,593,344

9,193,624



255

256

254





Concentra



Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)



























January

$ 133,507

$ 141,236

$ 127,103



985,598

1,032,069

867,793



22

22

20 February

126,309

133,690

132,349



919,065

965,741

869,910



20

20

20 March

136,505

123,609

163,388



1,006,944

879,585

1,057,871



21

22

23 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 396,321

$ 398,535

$ 422,840



2,911,607

2,877,395

2,795,574



63

64

63









































April

$ 140,050

$ 91,178

$ 152,143



1,040,543

610,555

999,622



22

22

22 May

143,183

99,228

142,228



1,073,763

674,629

956,250



22

20

20 June

130,218

121,932

162,001



988,783

865,896

1,074,206



20

22

22 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 413,451

$ 312,338

$ 456,372



3,103,089

2,151,080

3,030,078



64

64

64 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 809,772

$ 710,873

$ 879,212



6,014,696

5,028,475

5,825,652



127

128

127









































July

$ 142,385

$ 132,465

$ 146,509



1,057,809

930,427

1,033,266



22

22

21 August

144,452

130,291

150,333



1,087,165

933,555

1,106,356



22

21

22 September

135,063

129,103

145,348



1,005,929

963,065

1,084,009



20

21

21 Three Months Ended September 30

$ 421,900

$ 391,859

$ 442,190



3,150,903

2,827,047

3,223,631



64

64

64 Nine Months Ended September 30

$ 1,231,672

$ 1,102,732

$ 1,321,402



9,165,599

7,855,522

9,049,283



191

192

191









































October

$ 149,260

$ 139,365

$ 143,609



1,113,408

1,011,816

1,072,531



23

22

21 November

123,152

126,431

135,417



908,159

867,918

991,937



19

19

21 December

124,733

132,906

131,613



881,699

892,648

938,973



21

22

21 Three Months Ended December 31

$ 397,145

$ 398,702

$ 410,639



2,903,266

2,772,382

3,003,441



63

63

63 Twelve Months Ended December 31

$ 1,628,817

$ 1,501,434

$ 1,732,041



12,068,865

10,627,904

12,052,724



254

255

254

_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Represents the number of hospitals owned at the end of each period presented. (2) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.

Purchase of Concentra Interest

On December 24, 2021, Select Medical, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P. ("WCAS"), and Dignity Health Holding Corporation ("DHHC") entered into an agreement pursuant to which Select Medical acquired substantially all of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent that it did not already own from WCAS, DHHC, and the other equity holders of Concentra Group Holdings Parent for approximately $660.7 million.

This purchase was in lieu of, and deemed to be, the exercise of the third put right provided to certain equity holders under the terms of the Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC, dated as of February 1, 2018. Following this purchase, Select Medical owns approximately 99.3% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC on a fully diluted basis and 100.0% of the outstanding voting membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC.

Dividend

On February 17, 2022, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2022.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2023, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical repurchased 387,212 shares at a cost of approximately $11.1 million, or $28.65 per share, which includes transaction costs. During the year ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical repurchased 1,770,720 shares at a cost of approximately $58.6 million, or $33.09 per share, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the program through December 31, 2021, Select Medical has repurchased 40,351,628 shares at a cost of approximately $415.2 million, or $10.29 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Business Outlook for Revenue

Given the uncertainties due to significantly increased labor costs resulting from higher than expected use of agency clinical staff, Select Medical is issuing its business outlook at this time for revenue only for 2022. Select Medical expects revenue to be in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion for the full year of 2022. Select Medical is also reaffirming its previously issued three-year compound annual growth rate target for revenue only, which is expected to be in the range of 4% to 6% for 2021 through 2023. Select Medical intends to readdress its business outlook and target compound annual growth rates for Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per common share when the labor climate stabilizes.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its business outlook and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reporting segments, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 7334656. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com .

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, March 4, 2022. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 7334656. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com .

* * * * *

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2022 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;

changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and

other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

717-972-1100

ir@selectmedical.com

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Revenue

$ 1,460,494

$ 1,559,811

6.8 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

1,246,594

1,402,570

12.5 General and administrative

35,229

37,950

7.7 Depreciation and amortization

51,526

51,943

0.8 Total costs and expenses

1,333,349

1,492,463

11.9 Other operating income

36,184

10,191

N/M Income from operations

163,329

77,539

(52.5) Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

9,763

11,248

15.2 Gain (loss) on sale of businesses

(303)

2,155

N/M Interest income

—

601

N/M Interest expense

(35,512)

(33,870)

(4.6) Income before income taxes

137,277

57,673

(58.0) Income tax expense (benefit)

35,062

(8,637)

N/M Net income

102,215

66,310

(35.1) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

24,941

16,453

(34.0) Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 77,274

$ 49,857

(35.5) % Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.57

$ 0.37





_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful.

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Revenue

$ 5,531,713

$ 6,204,515

12.2 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

4,710,372

5,285,149

12.2 General and administrative

138,037

146,975

6.5 Depreciation and amortization

205,659

202,645

(1.5) Total costs and expenses

5,054,068

5,634,769

11.5 Other operating income

90,012

144,028

N/M Income from operations

567,657

713,774

25.7 Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

29,440

44,428

50.9 Gain on sale of businesses

12,387

2,155

N/M Interest income

—

5,350

N/M Interest expense

(153,011)

(135,985)

(11.1) Income before income taxes

456,473

629,722

38.0 Income tax expense

111,867

129,773

16.0 Net income

344,606

499,949

45.1 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

85,611

97,724

14.1 Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 258,995

$ 402,225

55.3 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 1.93

$ 2.98





_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful.

III. Earnings per Share

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021:





Basic and Diluted EPS





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,





2020

2021

2020

2021

Net income

$ 102,215

$ 66,310

$ 344,606

$ 499,949

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

24,941

16,453

85,611

97,724

Net income attributable to Select Medical

77,274

49,857

258,995

402,225

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

2,638

1,660

8,896

13,435

Net income attributable to common shares

$ 74,636

$ 48,197

$ 250,099

$ 388,790



The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021:





Three Months Ended December 31,



2020



2021



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and Diluted EPS



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 74,636

130,269

$ 0.57



$ 48,197

129,679

$ 0.37 Participating securities

2,638

4,605

$ 0.57



1,660

4,466

$ 0.37 Total

$ 77,274











$ 49,857













Years Ended December 31,



2020



2021



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and Diluted EPS



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 250,099

129,780

$ 1.93



$ 388,790

130,249

$ 2.98 Participating securities

8,896

4,616

$ 1.93



13,435

4,501

$ 2.98 Total

$ 258,995











$ 402,225









_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)





December 31,



2020

2021 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 577,061

$ 74,310 Accounts receivable

896,763

889,303 Other current assets

120,176

175,826 Total Current Assets

1,594,000

1,139,439 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,032,217

1,078,754 Property and equipment, net

943,420

961,467 Goodwill

3,379,014

3,448,912 Identifiable intangible assets, net

387,541

374,879 Other assets

319,207

356,720 Total Assets

$ 7,655,399

$ 7,360,171 Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 800,918

$ 942,288 Government advances

321,807

83,790 Unearned government assistance

82,607

93 Current operating lease liabilities

220,413

229,334 Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

12,621

17,572 Total Current Liabilities

1,438,366

1,273,077 Non-current operating lease liabilities

875,367

916,540 Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,389,398

3,556,385 Non-current deferred tax liability

132,421

142,792 Other non-current liabilities

168,703

106,442 Total Liabilities

6,004,255

5,995,236 Redeemable non-controlling interests

398,171

39,033 Total equity

1,252,973

1,325,902 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 7,655,399

$ 7,360,171

V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)





2020

2021 Operating activities







Net income

$ 102,215

$ 66,310 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

13,670

9,230 Depreciation and amortization

51,526

51,943 Provision for expected credit losses

323

64 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(9,763)

(11,248) Loss (gain) sale of assets and businesses

2,160

(2,322) Stock compensation expense

6,422

8,938 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

549

562 Deferred income taxes

(159)

17,020 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

(25,188)

22,456 Other current assets

4,040

(596) Other assets

1,252

(4,072) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

44,722

(141,001) Government advances

—

(75,715) Unearned government assistance

15,669

(2,321) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

207,438

(60,752) Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(6,732)

(55,081) Purchases of property and equipment

(40,868)

(55,151) Investment in businesses

(5,568)

(4,600) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

—

15,564 Net cash used in investing activities

(53,168)

(99,268) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

—

160,000 Borrowings of other debt

5,022

13,498 Principal payments on other debt

(5,561)

(16,758) Dividends paid to common stockholders

—

(16,784) Repurchase of common stock

(1,792)

(13,426) Increase in overdrafts

—

42,353 Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

5,878

806 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(10,393)

(22,684) Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(210,163)

(660,658) Net cash used in financing activities

(217,009)

(513,653) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(62,739)

(673,673) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

639,800

747,983 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 577,061

$ 74,310 Supplemental information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 15,062

$ 13,633 Cash paid for taxes

$ 26,945

$ 44,327

VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)





2020

2021 Operating activities







Net income

$ 344,606

$ 499,949 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

35,390

37,002 Depreciation and amortization

205,659

202,645 Provision for expected credit losses

604

236 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(29,440)

(44,428) Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(22,563)

(2,409) Stock compensation expense

27,250

30,940 Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

2,184

2,217 Deferred income taxes

(14,715)

5,055 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

(116,601)

23,101 Other current assets

(18,775)

(2,418) Other assets

17,587

(7,196) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

196,164

(19,767) Government advances

318,116

(241,185) Unearned government assistance

82,607

(82,514) Net cash provided by operating activities

1,028,073

401,228 Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(20,808)

(81,911) Purchases of property and equipment

(146,440)

(180,537) Investment in businesses

(31,425)

(20,967) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

83,320

26,821 Net cash used in investing activities

(115,353)

(256,594) Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

470,000

160,000 Payments on revolving facilities

(470,000)

— Payments on term loans

(39,843)

— Borrowings of other debt

40,108

33,013 Principal payments on other debt

(48,381)

(39,668) Dividends paid to common stockholders

—

(50,600) Repurchase of common stock

(16,034)

(79,476) Increase in overdrafts

—

42,353 Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

7,564

20,732 Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(38,589)

(73,081) Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(576,366)

(660,658) Net cash used in financing activities

(671,541)

(647,385) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

241,179

(502,751) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

335,882

577,061 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 577,061

$ 74,310 Supplemental information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 155,236

$ 132,203 Cash paid for taxes

$ 108,890

$ 181,184

VII. Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

99

104



Revenue (,000)

$ 537,898

$ 577,195

7.3 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

285,346

294,486

3.2 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

9,376

9,786

4.4 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,881

$ 1,946

3.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 75,284

$ 24,572

(67.4) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.0 %

4.3 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

30

30



Revenue (,000)

$ 195,912

$ 216,436

10.5 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

96,504

104,361

8.1 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

6,592

7,134

8.2 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,839

$ 1,888

2.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 42,392

$ 39,326

(7.2) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

21.6 %

18.2 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,788

1,881



Revenue (,000)

$ 257,484

$ 277,451

7.8 % Number of visits(b)(f)

2,145,040

2,341,539

9.2 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 103

$ 102

(1.0) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 27,701

$ 27,551

(0.5) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.8 %

9.9 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

517

518



Revenue (,000)

$ 398,702

$ 410,639

3.0 % Number of visits(b)(f)

2,772,382

3,003,441

8.3 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 122

$ 125

2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 69,382

$ 70,709

1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.4 %

17.2 %





_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. (g) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

VIII. Key Statistics

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

99

104



Revenue (,000)

$ 2,077,499

$ 2,246,772

8.1 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

1,111,756

1,133,039

1.9 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

37,456

37,921

1.2 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,858

$ 1,972

6.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 342,427

$ 267,993

(21.7) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.5 %

11.9 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

30

30



Revenue (,000)

$ 734,673

$ 849,340

15.6 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

370,833

414,701

11.8 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

25,081

28,868

15.1 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,793

$ 1,868

4.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 153,203

$ 184,704

20.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.9 %

21.7 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,788

1,881



Revenue (,000)

$ 919,913

$ 1,084,361

17.9 % Number of visits(b)(f)

7,593,344

9,193,624

21.1 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 104

$ 102

(1.9) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 79,164

$ 138,275

74.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.6 %

12.8 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

517

518



Revenue (,000)

$ 1,501,434

$ 1,732,041

15.4 % Number of visits(b)(f)

10,627,904

12,052,724

13.4 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 123

$ 125

1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 252,892

$ 389,616

54.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.8 %

22.5 %





_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. (g) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Net income $ 102,215

$ 66,310

$ 344,606

$ 499,949 Income tax expense (benefit) 35,062

(8,637)

111,867

129,773 Interest expense 35,512

33,870

153,011

135,985 Interest income —

(601)

—

(5,350) Loss (gain) on sale of businesses 303

(2,155)

(12,387)

(2,155) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (9,763)

(11,248)

(29,440)

(44,428) Income from operations $ 163,329

$ 77,539

$ 567,657

$ 713,774 Stock compensation expense:













Included in general and administrative 5,565

7,061

22,053

24,598 Included in cost of services 857

1,877

5,197

6,342 Depreciation and amortization 51,526

51,943

205,659

202,645 Adjusted EBITDA $ 221,277

$ 138,420

$ 800,566

$ 947,359















Critical illness recovery hospital(a) $ 75,284

$ 24,572

$ 342,427

$ 267,993 Rehabilitation hospital 42,392

39,326

153,203

184,704 Outpatient rehabilitation 27,701

27,551

79,164

138,275 Concentra(b) 69,382

70,709

252,892

389,616 Other(c)(d) 6,518

(23,738)

(27,120)

(33,229) Adjusted EBITDA $ 221,277

$ 138,420

$ 800,566

$ 947,359

_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $2.0 million and $19.9 million, respectively. The other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (b) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.0 million and $35.0 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.1 million. The other operating income is primarily related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. (c) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $7.1 million and $89.1 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $36.2 million and $88.9 million, respectively. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. (d) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

Per Share(a)

2021

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 74,636

$ 0.57

$ 48,197

$ 0.37 Adjustments:(b)













Loss (gain) on sale of businesses 201

0.00

(775)

0.00 Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 74,837

$ 0.57

$ 47,422

$ 0.37



Years Ended December 31,

2020

Per Share(a)

2021

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 250,099

$ 1.93

$ 388,790

$ 2.98 Adjustments:(b)













Gain on sale of businesses (4,888)

(0.04)

(775)

0.00 Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 245,211

$ 1.89

$ 388,015

$ 2.98

_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III. (b) Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the estimated income tax effect on the adjustment made to net income attributable to common shares was immaterial. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $1.1 million

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $3.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $1.1 million.

View original content:

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation