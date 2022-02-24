Metafora + MPO Announce Partnership to Make Supply Chain Visibility Easier

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPO has selected Socket by Metafora to accelerate integrations. MPO has also named Metafora the preferred North American implementation partner of MPO products.

The selection of Socket , Metafora's integration solution, enables MPO's technology to easily integrate with leading supply chain systems to create the control tower solution shippers and 3PLs are searching for.

As the preferred North American implementation partner of MPO products, Metafora will own the end-to-end rollout of MPO's software. From mapping endpoints to the precision-based execution of change management, Metafora's best-in-class consulting team will support so customers have a plug & play experience.

Metafora CEO, Peter Rentschler says, "Martin and team have built a world class Global TMS and Control Tower product , and we're thrilled to be tasked with supporting the onboarding of their new customers. Socket will allow faster time to value for MPO's customers. MPO has built a strong presence in Europe, and we're excited to be part of the team helping them expand to change North American Supply Chain Orchestration."

"I'm excited about this opportunity to empower MPO customers through this partnership with Metafora," adds Martin Verwijmeren, CEO and MPO Co-Founder. "Providing seamless integration with the world's largest carrier network will enable greater flexibility while lowering costs."

MPO customers will benefit by being able to ramp up their usage of MPO products in a faster and simpler way. This partnership is effective immediately and both parties look forward to working together.

About Metafora

Metafora, previously "CarrierDirect", is a business consulting and software development firm that exclusively serves the transportation, logistics, and supply chain space. Metafora partners with carriers, shippers, and freight tech vendors to help them optimize their business and develop tech strategy to fuel their growth. Metafora+ is their partnership network.

About MPO

MPO offers the world's only natively unified cloud platform for Multi Party Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control, and optimizes order, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO helps diverse brand owners and logistics service providers embrace the increasing complexity of their global, regional, and domestic supply chains to become more flexible, agile, efficient, compliant, and reliable to their customers. For more information, please contact info@mpo.com or visit www.mpo.com .

