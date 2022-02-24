Jeff Peller Joins Cherry Bekaert Wealth Management as the New Chief Executive Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert Wealth Management ("the Firm"), one of the nation's largest accounting and advisory firms, is pleased to welcome Jeff Peller, CFP, CPA as the new Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Bekaert Wealth Management LLC ("CBWM").

Jeff's knowledge and expertise will accelerate the vision of CBWM, focusing on the growth of clients' overall wealth.

As CEO and President, Jeff is responsible for CBWM's strategic objectives through his leadership and planning. Jeff and CBWM's team will continue to assist clients, entrepreneurs, business owners & leaders with their unique needs to achieve financial growth and long-term wealth planning.

"The Firm is committed to the continual development of its Advisory Services with strategic leaders," said Srikant Sastry, Managing Principal, Advisory Services. "Jeff's leadership, industry knowledge and expertise will accelerate the vision of CBWM, focusing on the growth of clients' overall wealth."

"It is a pleasure to have Jeff join the firm and apply his industry experience to advance CBWM to the next level, working with the team to expand client solutions. Jeff has a strong record of growth with independently owned registered advisory firms and his leadership will propel CBWM for future success," said Brooks Nelson, Partner and Strategic Tax Advisory Group Leader.

Jeff has over 25 years of experience in coaching clients and advisors in a CPA-based wealth management firm as a strategic advisor and growth partner, and is a certified public accountant, certified financial planner, and personal financial specialist. Jeff's expertise centers around results-based planning and investing, total return focused and managed portfolios, tax planning optimization, exit planning, and pre-transaction planning.

About Cherry Bekaert Wealth Management

Cherry Bekaert Wealth Management offers clients thoughtful, attentive investment, investment strategies and advisory services provided by a team of experienced and objective financial advisors. Whether a client's needs center on wealth management or retirement planning, CBWM's focus is on wise financial stewardship designed to maximize comprehensive financial planning and investment strategies for every life stage. Visit us at cbhwealth.com.

