Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, March 10 - Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM ET -

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a business update.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (844) 743-2495 (U.S.) or (661) 378-9529 (International) and enter conference ID 4338659. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

