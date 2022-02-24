Debra Silimeo Joins Forum One Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital consultancy Forum One is pleased to announce the appointment of award-winning communications strategist Debra Silimeo to its Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to have Debra joining our Board with her insights and expertise in communications for education, health, and public policy organizations," said Chris Wolz, CEO and President of Forum One. "Most of all, we welcome Debra as someone who has devoted their career to improving people's lives and making the world a better place."

Silimeo founded the Silimeo Group after nearly two decades at Hager Sharp in executive roles, helping the socially-conscious communications firm expand its client roster and triple in revenue. In 2012, Silimeo helped establish collaboration between Forum One and Hager Sharp in support of "The Nation's Report Card," the US Department of Education's National Assessment of Educational Progress. This collaboration continues today.

"After years of seeing Forum One's work up close, I am thrilled to serve in this new role," said Silimeo. "Forum One is a unique organization, bringing cutting-edge digital solutions to organizations that want to help people live better, healthier, smarter lives. Its client service and its people are outstanding."

Previously, Silimeo spent more than a dozen years in government service, advising cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, and agency directors. An ardent advocate for global press freedom, Silimeo began her career in Washington DC as a journalist, anchoring and reporting at TV and radio outlets including WAMU, WTOP, and NBC-4.

Silimeo has been recognized by WWPR as PR Woman of the Year, by the Washington Business Journal as a "Woman Who Means Business," and inducted in the PR Hall of Fame of the Public Relations Society of America's National Capital Chapter as well as the PR News Hall of Fame. She co-chairs the Girl Scouts' Women's Advisory Board and serves on the Board of Governors of the National Press Club.

"A leader of Debra's caliber will help shape the next chapter of Forum One," said Wolz. "As we mark more than 25 years in business, her energy and experience will expand our service to organizations making a positive impact in the world."

About Forum One

Forum One amplifies the impact of mission-driven organizations through transformational digital solutions. The digital consultancy works with nonprofits, associations, foundations, think tanks, cultural institutions, and government agencies all over the world to understand their challenges and implement forward-looking, effective solutions that have an impact.

