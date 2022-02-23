STAGWELL (STGW) EXPANDS INTO AFRICA WITH AFFILIATE PARTNERS INCUBETA, SBI MEDIA, AND ORIENT PLANET GROUP

New partnerships expand digital transformation and media capabilities serving one of the fastest-growing consumer populations and scales the world's challenger marketing network across six continents.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced an expansion of its global marketing services into Africa via new affiliate partnerships with three firms: Incubeta in South Africa, SBI Media in Nigeria, and Orient Planet Group, whose footprint spans North Africa, including Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco. As part of Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program, these firms will collaborate with agencies across Stagwell's network to scale omnichannel media, content, and production capabilities for leading global brands.

"With the cementing of our partnerships with Incubeta, SBI, and Orient Planet Group, our Global Affiliate Program now empowers Stagwell to scale our modern marketing expertise across six continents, driving further value for our clients," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "By 2025, two-thirds of African households are expected to have increased consumer power in the global economy. As a worldwide leader in culture-moving creativity and modern marketing services, Stagwell's growth in the region will guide global brands to engage authentically with consumers across Africa."

The new cohort of affiliate represent best-in-class digital media and global communications services:

Incubeta is a digital-transformation focused network of experts in marketing and technology committed to driving business-wide growth for modern brands. Incubeta has steered digital growth for clients across multiple sectors, including retail, travel, finance FMCG, iGaming, entertainment, automotive, app development and more.

Based in Lagos, Nigeria , SBI Media is an innovative full-service agency with a deep focus in media planning and buying. SBI Media's capabilities span branding, strategy and planning, PR strategy formulation, media management and digital marketing. With SBI Media's expertise, Stagwell will tap into a rapidly growing digital and traditional media environment with a hyper-localized approach.

Orient Planet Group is one of the most rapidly growing public relations, marketing and communications consultancies in North Africa and the Middle East . Orient Planet's expertise in creative communications coupled with contemporary thinking provides unparalleled marketing communications services to its clients across numerous sectors.

"Incubeta is a market-leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential. We do this through bespoke, localized digital solutions, powered by global expertise," said Roan Mackintosh. "Stagwell's focus on digital-first marketing solutions is a strong complement to our expertise, and we're excited to collaborate with its network to deliver and enable our client's growth."

"We are pleased to join Stagwell, the world's challenger marketing network. Stagwell's vision to transform marketing communications is not only in-sync with our DNA, it is at the core of what we stand for at SBI Media Group," said Rotimi Bankole, Founder and CEO, SBI Media Group. "In 2013, we floated SBI Media Group, and the Nigerian media and marketing landscape has felt our impact. Our story, culture and impact have transformed the way agencies exist in the larger economy."

"Africa's growing economies and the boom in digital technologies provide strong potentials for innovative communications to thrive in the region," added Nidal Abou Zaki, Founder and Managing Director of Orient Planet Group. "Orient Planet Group is well-entrenched in the Middle East and North Africa with in-depth understanding of the local landscape. As the regional affiliate of Stagwell and Allison + Partners and having maintained a strong network and long-standing partnerships over the years, we are confident to see more organizations engaging and connecting with their markets across a diverse population."

Stagwell's focus will initially be in the North and South African markets, with continued engagement and collaboration in Central Africa, supporting the localized needs of consumers.

Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program is an agile solution to global expansion, enabling Stagwell to partner with regional experts to drive added value for clients and scale marketing capabilities into new regions. To date, Stagwell has added over 50 affiliates to its roster, representing countries across Latin America, MENA, Asia-Pacific, and Eastern Europe.

