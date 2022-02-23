PressReader adds The Economist to its growing catalog

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PressReader is excited to announce the latest addition to its global all-you-can-read newspaper and magazine platform. As part of its mission to bring trusted, world-class publications to readers around the world, the company has partnered with The Economist, one of the most well-read global affairs magazines, and a widely recognized provider of critical analysis.

Since October 15, 2021, The Economist became available to readers using PressReader through the company's global hospitality, travel, healthcare and public library partners. The seven regional editions of the weekly magazine are accessible on the web at PressReader.com and on the platform's award-winning app, which leverages the company's technology to offer an improved reading experience. In addition, Readers are able to search by topic, save issues for later, and choose between original print layouts or optimized text views. The Economist will also be available to read with PressReader Accessibility, a WGAC-approved product that offers assistive technology including audio features, tab navigation, color contract, user font size control and screen reader compatibility.

"Our partnership with The Economist comes in direct response to feedback from our readers. With another world-class publication to our catalog, we continue to provide our readers with premium content, and elevate the experiences our global brand partners can offer their patrons. We're excited to continue working with The Economist to uncover more opportunities within our partnership," notes Alex Kroogman, CEO of PressReader Group of companies.

"We're delighted to partner with PressReader to bring Economist content – trustworthy, fair-minded, fact-checked journalism that readers can rely on in a polarizing world – to new and diverse audiences on the PressReader platform," said Bob Cohn, President of The Economist.

As part of its sponsored access model, PressReader has partnerships with a large network of travel and hospitality brands and public libraries. The organizations pay for access to the platform and, in turn, offer it for free to their patrons — extending the reach of quality, trusted journalism. As an added bonus, using PressReader helps brand partners save costs with a consolidated subscription model, and reduces their carbon footprint as they no longer require print copies to be shipped to multiple locations.

Now, through this model, hundreds of millions of library members, hotel guests, airline passengers, and other individuals will be able to read the leading political and economic analysis found every week in The Economist.

The Economist joins PressReader's prestigious collection of the world's best newspapers and magazines, which includes The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Newsweek, The Guardian, Forbes, Le Figaro and El País. Moving forward, PressReader plans to expand its catalog of premium content while it continues to meet the need of readers, support publishers' monetization strategies and carry out the company's social commitment to expand access to quality information for global citizens.

About PressReader:

PressReader empowers readers to access content that informs, entertains and inspires. PressReader is the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world. Find publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, Newsweek, Forbes, Le Figaro and Vanity Fair, to name just a few.

Using their phone, tablet, or computer, readers can browse, read and download entire issues for offline use on the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners - businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience – household names like Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Princeton University, the New York Public Library, and Seabourn Cruise Lines.

About PressReader Group of companies:

PressReader Limited ("the Company") is a group of technology companies on a mission to transform the way people read and learn in the digital age. The Company is building a data-driven and experience-centric one-stop platform to empower content creators, readers and business partners in every step of content creation, distribution, information consumption and brand engagement.

The Company works with the publishers of over 14,000 newspapers, magazines, and educational publications and collaborates with global business partners from 150 countries to connect people from every corner of the world with quality content. The Company's online reading platform, PressReader, is the world's largest digital newsstand. The all-you-can-read platform offers more than 7,000 newspapers and magazines in 64 languages from over 125 countries.

Founded in 1999 in Vancouver (Canada), the Company has since grown to over 500 employees worldwide with international offices in Dublin (Ireland), Manila (Philippines) and Phoenix (USA).

About The Economist:

With a growing global audience and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs brands in the world. In addition to its flagship Economist.com and weekly print and digital editions, The Economist publishes Espresso, a daily news app and Global Business Review, a bilingual English-Chinese product. Economist Radio produces The Intelligence, the award-winning daily podcast and several weekly podcasts. Economist Films produces short- and long-form video. The Economist maintains robust social communities on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and other social networks. A recipient of many editorial and marketing awards, The Economist was named the most trusted news source by the 2017 Trusting News Project Report.

