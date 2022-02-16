THINX AND ALIGHT TEAM UP TO SUPPORT PERIOD EQUITY FOR AFGHAN WOMEN AND GIRLS AS THEY RESETTLE IN MINNESOTA

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As resettlement programs for evacuated Afghan families and individuals continue to roll out throughout the country, leading period underwear brand, Thinx is teaming up with global humanitarian organization, Alight to help address one of the most important yet often overlooked components of the process: period care. In an effort to create a new narrative for women and girls during their menstrual cycles, Thinx has come to the table with an in-kind product donation of nearly $25,000 worth of Thinx period-absorbing underwear to the organization's Welcome Home program. The donation ensures that evacuated Afghan women and girls will have access to the products they need shortly after resettling in the Twin Cities.

"While other household items including furniture, kitchen utensils and bedding are priorities for creating warm and welcoming homes, women's sanitary products are also on the shortlist of mandatory items needed to consider a house fully set up, and more often than not these products are either last to be fulfilled or totally fall off the radar," said Jocelyn Wyatt, Alight CEO. "That is why Thinx's donation is so meaningful, because it helps to normalize these contributions and sends a message to women and girls that we see you, we appreciate you and we accept you."

In alignment with Alight's human-centered approach to engaging with the people they serve and problem solving along the way, Thinx is providing an education around the use of their products through translated materials. While this may seem small to some, it's a step towards women and girls feeling dignified and empowered to begin this next chapter in their lives.

"At Thinx we know that period care can be one of the most overlooked items when it comes to donations. Meanwhile over 50% of the world's population has a period, and it is as much of a necessity as toilet paper." commented Maria Molland, Thinx, CEO, "We are pleased to partner with Alight to help these families have one less thing to worry about as they settle into their new homes."

Alight is seeking financial donations from individuals, foundations and the private sector throughout Minnesota and the United States to supplement funding to support furnishing each home. In-kind donation drives for furniture, everyday household products, and culturally relevant items are also underway.

To learn more about this transformative work and to make a donation, please visit the campaign homepage .

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, is an international humanitarian organization, working to create conditions for refugees, migrants, asylum seekers, trafficked and displaced people to build full, meaningful lives. Providing health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work.

ABOUT THINX

Thinx Inc. is a family of brands dedicated to creating products that support bodies from puberty to post-menopause. Together, Thinx, Thinx (BTWN), Thinx For All™, and Speax by Thinx is on a mission to be the most innovative leader at bringing sustainable and comfortable menstruation and incontinence products to market. We strive to deliver the safest products available and work to go beyond global regulatory requirements with our STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification [20.HUS.04850 | HOHENSTEIN HTTI]. Our innovation has been recognized by top industry publications, ranking #1 in 2019 for Best Period Panties by both Women's Health Magazine and Good Housekeeping . Thinx was ranked #1 for Women's Health Best Tech Gadgets for Women in 2018. Thinx was ranked #1 on Crain's "Fast 50" New York List in 2018, listed as one of CNBC's Most Disruptive Companies of 2018 and Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Compan y of 2018.

