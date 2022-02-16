Steven Sorrell of Sorrell Design Joins GTM Architects as Vice President, Commercial Interiors

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTM Architects in Bethesda, Maryland recently announced that Steven Sorrell, ASID, LEED AP, of Sorrell Design has joined the firm as Vice President, Commercial Interiors. Sorrell, who founded Sorrell Design in 2015, has more than 19 years' experience in the commercial interiors industry, including a history of collaborations with GTM Architects.

While in school studying mechanical engineering, Sorrell worked on space planning at multiple factories where he set up offices and equipment, which led him to switch his major. He began his commercial interiors career with a luxury hospitality design firm, then moved to top design companies in the Washington, DC area before starting Sorrell Design. Recent projects range from corporate offices, such as The Schusterman Foundation, to restaurants, including MetroBar, Gregorio's Trattoria and Captain Cookie, as well as retail and specialties spaces, such as City-State Brewery & Tasting Room and Plane Jane Salon.

"At GTM Architects, Steve can focus on what he does best and that's design and development," says James Myers, managing principal at GTM Architects. "We'll provide administrative support, while Steve continues to grow the Commercial Interiors Studio and offer mentorship, especially in the area of new client development, to the team."

Shaina Figueroa, Alexandra Ruiz, and Brennan Everson from Sorrell Design will also be making the move to GTM Architects as Architectural Designers. Each started with the boutique firm out of college and honed their skills on a variety of projects that offered diverse experiences. They are looking forward to the additional resources and the larger team environment at GTM Architects.

"I'm excited about joining the GTM team and developing the relationship we have built over the years," says Sorrell. "Joining forces with GTM will not only allow me to provide a higher level of custom service to clients, but also will assist GTM with continued growth and further define the firm as an industry leader in architecture and design."

Sorrell is well-versed in all areas of commercial interiors and provides an expansive range of services, including existing conditions documentation and review, programming, space planning, schematic design, development, and construction documentation, as well as finish, furnishings and equipment specifications.

Established in 1989, GTM Architects is a full service, award-winning design firm offering services in Residential and Commercial architecture, planning and interior design. Always committed to serving the needs and vision of its clients above all else, GTM's team possesses a wide array of finely tuned skills across vastly diverse styles and specialties. www.gtmarchitects.com. For media inquiries, contact Sherry Moeller, sherry.moeller@mokimedia.com.

