Prime Roots Announces Innovative Koji Deli Meats and Koji Charcuterie

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Roots , the cult-favorite brand that put Koji Meats on the map with the release of its bestselling Koji Bacon, is launching the first ever line of Koji Charcuterie and fully sliceable bulk Koji Deli Meats. Prime Roots' new Koji Meat line includes umami-rich hams, turkey, and salami, all of which can be hand-sliced in true deli style. These new offerings put Prime Roots at the forefront of showcasing the power of koji to create better-tasting meats for every type of eater.

Instead of using soy, wheat or peas, Prime Roots' meats are made with koji, the fungi behind miso and soy sauce; beloved in kitchens around the world. Koji is a mycelium which naturally grows in long fibers that microscopically mimic animal muscles (think pulled pork or chicken), uniquely lending itself to a meaty texture that no other plant protein is able to achieve. Their koji protein platform has allowed them to develop the only deli meat alternative that can be freshly sliced and feel at home next to classic deli mainstays; available in nostalgic flavors including cracked black pepper turkey and savory, smokey ham. Koji Pâtés, pepperoni, and foie gras will round out the deli selection. Koji Meats are naturally umami-rich, GMO-free, and have a simple ingredient list.

In 2020, Prime Roots launched Koji Bacon to rave reviews, as the product sold out immediately and amassed a waitlist of more than 50,000 people. Over the last two years, Prime Roots developed and launched over 30 products, testing and selling several formats of Koji Meats.

Prime Roots is now turning its attention to the bulk deli category, seeing an opportunity to disrupt the $300+ billion global market that has no leading alternative-meat players. This direction will allow Prime Roots to branch out to a wider audience and reach meat eaters directly, as their ultimate goal is to challenge the idea of what makes a meat "alternative." Prime Roots hopes to encourage regular, simple swaps by offering Koji Meats as an option alongside animal meats in restaurants, deli cases, and sandwich shops across the country.

Prime Roots is on a mission to provide a better cut of meat for every type of eater. Rooted in koji, Prime Roots is able to replicate the taste and texture of meat without any of the environmental costs of animal proteins. Prime Roots was founded by CEO Kimberlie Le and CTO Joshua Nixon, who pull from their research at UC Berkeley and backgrounds in food, technology, and microbiology. Their work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Food & Wine. Prime Roots is headquartered in Berkeley, CA, and backed by the same investors as Ring and Sweetgreen.

