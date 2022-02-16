ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF SALLY CUNNINGHAM

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Sally Cunningham to its team of Operating Partners. Working in tandem with One Rock Operating Partner, Andrea Greene, Ms. Cunningham will be responsible for driving value through strategic financial, accounting and HR solutions at One Rock's portfolio companies, post-acquisition.

Ms. Cunningham has more than 15 years of experience as a senior finance and administration executive. Prior to being engaged by One Rock, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Synalloy Corporation, a company that engages in diverse business activities including the production and distribution of pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. Prior to Synalloy Corporation, Ms. Cunningham was Vice President of Finance at ICF International and Chief Financial Officer at Ironworks Consulting.

"At One Rock, we pride ourselves on our operational capabilities and have an experienced team of both functional and industry experts to work with portfolio companies to position them for success," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "Sally has highly relevant experience and will be a valued new member of our team of Operating Partners."

"One Rock has a strong track record of implementing operational improvements that result in long-term growth at its portfolio companies," said Ms. Cunningham. "I look forward to working with management teams to identify and execute key initiatives aimed at improving finance operations and strategic administrative functions."

Working alongside Operating Partners has been a key part of One Rock's strategy since inception. Ms. Cunningham joins a growing team, which now includes 19 Operating Partners at One Rock.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

