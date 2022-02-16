Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Jackson Browne Playing Wolf Trap National Park on July 20

More Tour Dates To Be Announced Soon
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Browne is performing this summer at Wolf Trap National Park For The Performing Arts in Vienna, VA on July 20. Advanced tickets and presales begin today on Browne's website at 10am ET. Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, February 19 at 10am ET.

With more tour dates to be announced in the coming weeks, Browne is supporting his new critically acclaimed album, GRAMMY-nominated Downhill From Everywhere (Inside Recordings).

Browne and his band will also join back up with James Taylor & his All Star Band for a run of dates across Canada in the Spring. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-browne-playing-wolf-trap-national-park-on-july-20-301483990.html

SOURCE Jackson Browne

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.