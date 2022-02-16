InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for Headstones (SCO-103)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide loved ones with a means to keep the memory of the deceased alive," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the LOVE FOR LIFE. My design could offer a more heartwarming experience when visiting the cemetery."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique alternative to traditional headstones. In doing so, it offers an effective way to remember and celebrate a departed loved one's life. As a result, it enables you to personalize a grave site and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp