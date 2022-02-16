INTRODUCING THE FIRST MARVEL X PANDORA COLLECTION Pandora teams up with Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe to release jewelry inspired by the iconic heroes in February 2022.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to assemble your heroes in jewelry form as Pandora announces its exciting new collaboration with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Enter the action-packed world of heroes, discover their strengths and get ready to channel the spirit of adventure with the first ever MARVEL x Pandora collection, launching on February 17th.

Pandora Jewelry Logo (PRNewswire)

A universe full of aspiration, dreams and action, MARVEL x Pandora is inspired by the iconic characters from the MARVEL Universe who teach us that real heroes use their strengths to make a difference. The collection features charms that represent each of The Avengers with incredibly intricate designs that symbolize both their personalities and their values. Working closely with MARVEL artists to truly capture what each hero stands for, Pandora's craftsmanship and use of metal, texture and highly detailed enamel work realistically recreates the heroes' suits for a true likeness, while an engraving of each character's signature phrase encapsulates their strengths in just a few words.

Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Creative Directors of Pandora, comment,

"We were fascinated by The Avengers' heroism, strength and vulnerability. These heroes encourage us to use our voices and harness our powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to create the world we want to see. Celebrating what you stand for and voicing the things you love is what connects the Marvel and Pandora universes."

To celebrate the collaboration and collection launch, Pandora is bringing an exciting new digital experience to life that will provide an innovative way to connect with the world of collecting Pandora charms and the legendary Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this immersive challenge inspired by the iconic films, fans must assemble a team of heroes to take on a multi-level mission to save the universe.

Express your love for the MARVEL universe and show the world what you stand for with the MARVEL x Pandora collection. Pandora believes in heroes, do you?

To view the full collection and download high res images, click here .

#MarvelxPandora

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,000 points of sale, including around 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pandora Jewelry