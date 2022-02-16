Inlanta Mortgage Promotes Kevin Laffey to ﻿Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlanta Mortgage, a fast-growing independent mortgage lender with 39 branch offices in 27 states, has promoted Kevin Laffey from regional production manager to senior vice president, sales and business development. Laffey is now responsible for building new business for the company nationwide.

Kevin Laffey, Inlanta Mortgage Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development (PRNewswire)

Laffey has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage business. Prior to joining Inlanta Mortgage in 2011, he held managerial sales positions at Wells Fargo and Bank of America and ran his own independent mortgage company for several years. While with Inlanta Mortgage, he served as a regional manager for Iowa, Missouri and Kansas and ran a top-performing branch in Kansas City with his wife, Cindy Laffey, an Inlanta branch partner.

"I am delighted to welcome Kevin to our senior management team," said Inlanta President and COO Paul Buege. "He has extensive knowledge and expertise in the mortgage industry and represents everything that makes Inlanta great, from our superior customer service to our state-of-the-art technology. Kevin will play a critical role as we continue to expand throughout the country."

"One of the best business decisions of my life was joining Inlanta Mortgage," Laffey said. "I truly am grateful for all the teamwork and support I've received over the years. Our borrower customers as well as our referral and business partners know they can count on Inlanta for a best-in-class experience. I look forward to helping the company grow in my new role."

Laffey served for 10 years as a leader on Inlanta's advisory board, a peer-elected team dedicated to advising senior management on the company's direction. He has been active with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and is a former president of the Kansas City and Missouri MBA chapters. Laffey received the MBA's Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Inlanta

Inlanta Mortgage is a fast-growing independent mortgage banker with 39 branch offices and a current network of more than 300 mortgage experts licensed throughout 27 states. Founded in 1993, the Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based company is one of the nation's oldest independent mortgage lenders, providing exceptional service and a large suite of loan programs designed to help homebuyers achieve their mortgage financing goals.

Inlanta Mortgage has been named a National Mortgage News' "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" in 2019, 2020 and 2021. It has also been named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace for many years, most recently in 2021. The company has also been on Social Survey's "Top 10 Mortgage Companies in Customer Satisfaction" for five consecutive years. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the "50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country's "Top Mortgage Employers" by National Mortgage Professional. For more information about Inlanta Mortgage, please visit Inlanta.com.

Press Contact

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

(203)260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inlanta Mortgage