Highlander Partners Appoints Stephen Simonis Jr. President of Balanced Nutritionals

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, a leading private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management, today announced the appointment of Stephen Simonis Jr. as President of Balanced Nutritionals, a holding company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-growth health and wellness brands.

Highlander Partners. (PRNewsFoto/Highlander Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/HIGHLANDER PARTNERS_ L_P_) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Simonis joins Balanced Nutritionals from PetHonesty, where he was Vice President of Marketing and Direct-to-Consumer, and played a leading role in helping the business achieve rapid growth and a successful exit. His career spans across a variety of high-growth consumer-oriented businesses, where he served in a variety of capacities across marketing and management.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Balanced Nutritionals' team," said Mr. Simonis. "We have a unique opportunity to build a leading platform across the health and wellness category, and I look forward to partnering with Highlander to expand our team and portfolio of brands."

Balanced Nutritionals' existing portfolio of brands includes HILO (www.hilogummies.com) and Go Organic (www.go-organic.com).

"We're excited to welcome Stephen to Balanced Nutritionals," said Ben Slater, Chairman of the Board of Balanced Nutritionals and Partner at Highlander Partners. "His experience building world-class organizations and growing omni-channel brands makes Stephen the perfect addition to our leadership team. At Balanced, our brands are positioned to be leaders in high-growth categories by offering exceptional, effective products supported by rigorous R&D. We look forward to growing these brands in partnership with Stephen." He added, "We are continually assessing other dynamic wellness brands to add to our portfolio via acquisition."

About Balanced Nutritionals

Balanced Nutritionals (www.balancednutritionals.com) is an industry-leading holding company that owns and operates high-growth health and wellness brands. Balanced Nutritionals portfolio of brands includes omni-channel brands Hilo, a pioneer in gummy supplements, and GoOrganic, a certified-organic gummy vitamin brand featuring a product portfolio that includes Energy Support, Immune Support, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Ashwagandha and more.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Highlander Partners, L.P.