Ethnic E-Grocer Weee! Appoints Three Executives To Leadership Team and Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weee! ( www.sayweee.com ), the largest and fastest-growing ethnic e-grocer in North America, today announced three key executive appointments as the company expands to meet the growing demands of its customers nationwide. The announcement comes on the heels of the recent appointment of acclaimed filmmaker, Jon M. Chu, as Chief Creative Officer. New appointments to the leadership team include: Board Members James McCann and Vivek Subramanian, and Senior Vice President of Engineering Rudy Darmawan.

"Weee!'s recent appointments bring a depth of experience in grocery, retail, and e-commerce to our leadership bench and our Board of Directors," said Larry Liu, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Weee! "We are at a pivotal moment in the transformation of how ethnic consumers purchase food, celebrate traditions, and experience culture. Weee! is leading that transformation and I'm thrilled to see what these leaders will bring as we continue to innovate, grow, and scale."

Rudy Darmawan, Senior Vice President of Engineering

Rudy Darmawan brings over 20 years of experience in computer networking, supply chain, and e-commerce fulfillment to Weee! as its new Senior Vice President of Engineering. Before joining the company, Darmawan held senior roles at e-commerce brands such as Coupang, Amazon, and Anko Retail Incorporated.

James McCann, Board Member

James McCann is an industry veteran and current CEO and founder of Food Retail Ventures, which invests in early stage food and retail technology companies. Prior to founding Food Retail Ventures, McCann served in C-level positions for more than 15 years at well-known grocery brands including Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour, and Tesco.

Vivek Subramanian, Board Member

Vivek Subramanian is Partner and Chief Product Officer at Goodwater Capital, which seeks to empower exceptional entrepreneurs who are changing the world. Subramanian also held senior leadership roles at Coupang, as well as at Sonder Inc., and CalmSea Inc (later acquired by Coupang).

Weee! is the leading Asian and Hispanic e-grocer in the U.S., delivering more than 10,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe directly to customers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Weee! is on a mission to enable affordable access to groceries for every home in North America while setting a new standard for freshness and value. By leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology, the company continues to redefine online grocery shopping. Since its inception, Weee! has received $400M+ in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, VMG, and XVC.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strive," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements in this announcement include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our disclosure concerning the Company's operations, cash flows, financial position and dividend policy.

