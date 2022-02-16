The latest Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit will explore the current state of corporate pledges made in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, the impact of Black employee resource groups, and more.

BLACK ENTERPRISE TO PRESENT SUMMIT FOCUSED ON THE IMPACT AND BEST PRACTICES OF CORPORATE DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION EFFORTS, FEB. 17 The latest Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit will explore the current state of corporate pledges made in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, the impact of Black employee resource groups, and more.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its next Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Summit, on Feb. 17, in partnership with Toyota. The latest installment of this groundbreaking virtual event will explore the state of African American recruitment, retention, and advancement in corporate America while examining how corporations are progressing—or not—toward implementing real changes in their respective workplaces, systems, and cultures.

(PRNewsfoto/Earl G. Graves Publishing) (PRNewswire)

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Summit features candid, engaging conversations with corporate leaders, as well as discussion on actionable solutions to systemic inequities in corporate America and broader society. The one-day event will delve deeply into critical issues facing corporations and African American professionals, ranging from the effectiveness of employee resource groups (ERGs) to the current status of corporate pledges made in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

"We are approaching two years since many corporations made pledges to challenge systemic bias in the wake of George Floyd's murder," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "Now is the time to take an unflinching look at what has actually been done to fulfill those pledges. With rare exceptions, Black people have been historically and chronically underserved by corporate D&I efforts. Our latest Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit will deal with this reality head-on, addressing what is working and what is not in terms of actionable and impactful solutions."

Confirmed speakers for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusions Summit include Nationwide SVP/Chief Diversity and Talent Acquisition Officer Angela Bretz, McDonald's VP/Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Reginald Miller, The Diversity Org. Founder and CEO Joshua Pierce, JPMorgan Chase Head of Community Impact Alice Rodriguez, Walmart VP/Constituent Relations and Racial Equity Tony Waller, Creative Investment Research CEO Michael Cunningham, Comcast Cable President/Special Counsel to the CEO Steve White, Merck Global Co-Lead of the League of Employees of African Descent Penelope Morman, Toyota National African American ERG (BPG) Group Chair Charmin Spencer, and Verizon Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Workforce/Workplace Initiatives Natalie Renae Williams.

Registering for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit will enable attendees to explore:

How chief diversity officers infuse DEI as a critical part of corporate cultures

Have business leaders effectively implemented the next stages of corporate equity commitments?

How employee resource groups, or ERGs, help facilitate real opportunities for Black executives

Has white allyship been effective in advancing Black talent?

…And MORE!

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit occurs from noon to 2:45 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. For complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit www.diversity.blackenterprise.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

