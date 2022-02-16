Super-Early-Bird Ticket Pricing for the Event Only Available Until March 1, 2022; Final Call for Speakers and Talk Submissions

AWE USA 2022 Announces John Riccitiello, President & CEO of Unity as Keynote Speaker For June AR/VR Conference & Expo Super-Early-Bird Ticket Pricing for the Event Only Available Until March 1, 2022; Final Call for Speakers and Talk Submissions

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE, the foremost XR (Extended Reality) community complemented with premier worldwide events focused on the business of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and the Metaverse, today announced the first wave of speakers participating in AWE 2022.

Following last year's successful AWE show, which included keynote speakers such as John Hanke (CEO, Niantic®) and Bobby Murphy (CTO, Snap®), AWE is excited to now confirm industry legend John Riccitiello as a Keynote Speaker for 2022.

John is President & Chief Executive Officer at Unity® Technologies (NYSE: U), one of the world's leading platforms for creating and operating real-time 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and AR/VR devices. Mr. Riccitiello will kick off this year's June 1-3 in-person event in Santa Clara, CA.

Every year at AWE, sponsors and exhibitors make some of the tech industry's most compelling and important XR-related announcements. With this year's conference focusing on 'Where XR Business Thrives', AWE 2022 will once again be held as a face-to-face, physical event featuring a wide range of hands-on demos available for the expected 5,000+ attendees.

A diverse range of speakers across 12 expertly-curated tracks, including high-level representatives from Autodesk®, Chick-fil-A®, Deutsche Telekom®, P&G®, Siemens® and Walmart®, are currently confirmed. With 250 exhibitors and 400 speakers comprised of visionary leaders as well as up-and-coming startups from across the XR industry expected, now is the time to apply to become an exhibitor, speaker or sponsor by reaching out to AWE staff via https://www.awexr.com .

"2022 is poised to be the biggest year in the history of XR and there is no better place to see it in action than at AWE USA," said Ori Inbar, AWE CEO and co-founder. "Just 7 months after the very successful gathering in November, AWE will recreate the magic by bringing together the entire XR community - in person - under one roof. It will coalesce around 400 of the top speakers and thought leaders in the industry - continuing with our commitment for diversity and gender parity - and will feature the largest-ever exhibition for the XR industry."

XR professionals and technology enthusiasts do not have to wait until the conference in June to get involved with AWE, thanks to AWE's online ecosystem. The 24/7/365 community at www.AWE.live provides XR professionals and enthusiasts with:

Year-round online events and meetups in 25+ cities - an always-on platform that enables the XR community to learn, connect and grow;

High-quality educational classes and workshops with the best instructors from the XR community via the AWE Academy portal;

Resources for the XR industry in the form of news digests, talks and demos, jobs boards, enterprise research, and events listings;

The XR industry's most prestigious and long standing awards competition - The Auggie Awards.

AWE USA 2022 will take place from June 1-3 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Tickets are on sale now, with Super-Early-Bird rates available for a short time until March 1. To purchase tickets and save up to $800 before these rates expire, click here .

About AWE



AWE is an always-on community for the AR & VR (collectively XR) industry that offers a series of major in-person conferences and exhibitions, as well as year-round online events and meetups in 25+ cities on awe.live , high-quality educational classes and workshops, and resources enabling XR professionals across the globe to learn, connect and grow. With the XR market well on its way to being worth a trillion dollars by 2030, AWE aims to focus the industry's attention towards the company's own mission of helping advance Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology in order to further human progress, guided by its core values of collaboration, openness, diversity and inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.awexr.com .

All trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby observed and recognized.

For more information, please contact AWE PR Counsel Jonathan Hirshon at jh@horizonpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE AWE