Talos Energy and EnLink Midstream Announce Complete Carbon Capture, Transportation and Sequestration Services Solution

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("Talos" or the "Company") and EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) ("EnLink") announced today that they have executed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop a complete CO 2 capture, transportation and sequestration solution for industrial-scale emitters in Louisiana. The joint service offering will be focused on the Mississippi River corridor from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, which is one of the largest concentrated sources of CO 2 emissions in the United States, and will utilize significant portions of EnLink's existing regional pipeline infrastructure of approximately 4,000 miles in Louisiana and Talos's recently-acquired River Bend CCS site in east Louisiana, as announced today in a separate press release, which includes approximately 26,000 acres of pore space and provides sequestration capacity of over 500 million metric tonnes in the area. EnLink and Talos have begun to market the offering to potential customers.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "We are very happy to join forces with EnLink from New Orleans to Baton Rouge in the Mississippi River corridor to leverage their infrastructure and operational reliability as a midstream solution, initially focused on the River Bend CCS project in east Louisiana. EnLink owns the last-mile pipe to most industrial emission sources in the region and will complement Talos's expertise in conventional geology, subsurface characterization and track record of responsible operations. We are excited to collaborate to provide a one-stop solution that will lead to a simpler pricing model and, ultimately, accelerated decarbonization in a key industrial emissions region. This announcement further solidifies Talos's first-mover status as we continue to develop our carbon capture and sequestration portfolio along the United States Gulf Coast and create sustainable value for stakeholders."

"We are proud to offer with Talos a complete CO 2 capture, transportation, and sequestration solution for customers in eastern Louisiana," said EnLink's Chairman and CEO Barry Davis. "We plan to utilize our existing pipeline infrastructure and expertise in building midstream infrastructure to provide cost efficient transportation, while reducing the environmental impact compared to new pipeline construction. We believe we are uniquely positioned in this regard, given the vast extent of our pipeline infrastructure in the region. Talos not only brings sequestration sites in close proximity to our pipelines, but also the downhole expertise to develop them. I continue to be inspired by the speed and execution from our carbon solutions teams, as we execute on our vision to become the future of midstream and creating sustainable value for EnLink and our unitholders."

Talos Subsurface Expertise and Sequestration Sites

Talos has recently entered into an agreement with a large landowner that will allow for multiple sequestration sites near EnLink's existing pipelines. This agreement includes sequestration rights to approximately 26,000 surface acres in Iberville, St. James, Assumption and Lafourche Parishes. The acreage comprises three strategically located sites along the Mississippi River industrial corridor known collectively as the River Bend CCS project. Talos and EnLink believe the area provides excellent structural geology and rock properties for CO 2 sequestration, providing cumulative capacity of over 500 million metric tonnes. Talos has also secured a right of first refusal on approximately 63,000 additional acres in the area for phased, future expansion in order to meet expected future market demand. In addition to this significant sequestration acreage position, Talos will provide its subsurface operating expertise and extensive knowledge of Gulf Coast geology. Talos will be the project manager and operator of the injection, storage and monitoring and will be joined by its partner, Storegga Limited.

Utilizing EnLink's Existing Pipeline Infrastructure

EnLink and its predecessors have a long history of pipeline and processing operations in Louisiana. EnLink has identified existing pipelines to be utilized for CO 2 transportation from emissions sources in the Geismar, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine and St. Charles areas. This existing pipeline infrastructure provides a cost-efficient solution and greatly reduces the environmental impacts compared to new pipeline construction in environmentally sensitive areas. Due to optionality and redundancy in EnLink's large pipeline network in the region, EnLink does not anticipate a material impact to its existing natural gas business from the repurposing of identified pipelines to CO 2 service.

Eastern Louisiana Offers High Concentration of Emissions Sources

The joint service offering is focused on one of the highest CO 2 emitting regions in the United States which emits approximately 80 million metric tonnes of CO 2 per year. The Mississippi River corridor alone accounts for nearly two-thirds of the total industrial emissions in Louisiana. The emitting sources include ammonia, hydrogen, methanol and base chemical facilities as well as refinery and other petrochemical facilities. Potential customers are motivated to participate in carbon capture and sequestration to reduce emissions and to potentially offer "blue" products and participate in a low-carbon economy.

