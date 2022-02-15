Meijer Donates $300K to National Minority Supplier Development Council in Support of Diverse-Owned Businesses Across the Midwest Retailer's contribution part of ongoing Supplier Diversity efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today its donation of $300,000 to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) as part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The contribution will be divided evenly between six NMSDC affiliate councils that support minority-owned businesses within the retailer's six-state footprint.

"Our Supplier Diversity efforts go beyond our current vendor relationships – we want to create a pipeline of opportunity and empowerment that will bolster the success of diverse entrepreneurs across the Midwest for years to come," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "That's why we value the important work the NMSDC is doing to strengthen minority-owned businesses in our communities and look forward to partnering on our shared goals."

The NMSDC and its affiliate councils advance certified minority-owned businesses by offering education and development programs, networking opportunities and increased visibility and connections to help them grow. This donation comes at an important time because, according to the NMSDC, the pandemic continues to take a severe toll on minority-owned businesses, especially because minority communities tend to be impacted most deeply by economic recession.

"Supporting minority-owned businesses is the right thing to do for our communities and our customers, now more than ever," said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Diversity and Indirect Procurement at Meijer. "It's exciting to know that the businesses we're helping through this donation could grow to become our vendor partners."

The retailer's donation will be divided between the following NMSDC affiliate councils, benefitting businesses within the retailer's footprint and beyond in alignment with its efforts to identify diverse suppliers:

Chicago MSDC , which serves Metro Chicago and Northwest Indiana

Michigan MSDC

Mid-States MSDC , which serves Indiana (except Northwest Indiana ), Central Illinois and Eastern Missouri

North Central MSDC , which serves Iowa , North Dakota , Minnesota , South Dakota and Wisconsin

Ohio MSDC

TriState MSDC, which serves Kentucky , Tennessee and West Virginia

The NMSDC donation is part of the retailer's end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million that will support its key areas of giving: Hunger Relief, Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Local Giving. More details on the other donations will be shared as information becomes available.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

