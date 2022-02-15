Mediant & Stockperks Partner to Deliver Year-Round Retail Shareholder Engagement Solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Mediant, a leading provider of investor communications technology and technology-enabled solutions to banks, brokers, corporations, and funds, and Stockperks, the leading platform that seamlessly connects public companies with their retail investors, today announced a partnership to equip publicly traded companies with the ability to engage with retail investors on a year-round basis.

Under the agreement, Mediant will provide access to Stockperks' innovative platform, which attracts and engages retail shareholders by offering perks, free products, discounts, and exclusive experiences. Through the combined Mediant and Stockperks offering, corporate investor relations teams will gain insights into their retail investor demographics and sentiment, and benefit from a modern and direct channel for communicating with this valued and growing shareholder base.

"Issuers are more focused on shareholder engagement than ever before, and we continue to explore new and innovative ways to reach various shareholder audiences, such as retail investors," said Sherry Moreland, President and COO of Mediant. "Mediant's cutting-edge shareholder communications solutions, combined with the Stockperks platform, provide corporate issuers with the ability to communicate with their retail shareholder base not only at proxy time, but year-round."

"As markets evolve and investors become even more engaged, companies require a proactive retail investor engagement solution that is easy to implement and provides meaningful benefits for all stakeholders," said Ken Watson, CEO of Stockperks. "By combining Mediant's technological innovation and depth of knowledge with Stockperks' first-to-market offering, this partnership will deliver compelling year-round results for our joint customers."

About Mediant

Mediant delivers investor communications solutions to brokers, corporate issuers, and funds. Our solutions are driven by leading technology and strict compliance with industry regulations, which allows clients to balance innovation with requirements. We enable brokers to effectively manage all potential touchpoints within the investor communications lifecycle—from proxy statements and prospectuses to voluntary corporate actions. We provide corporate issuers with turnkey proxy processing, and we empower mutual funds, REITs and insurance companies with a full-service, end-to-end proxy solution. For more information, visit mediantinc.com.

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It's the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of engaged, informed and loyal individual investors, and everyone is invested in the company's success.

