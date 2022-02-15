CHRIS STROISCH JOINS NICB AS VICE PRESIDENT, PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS

DES PLAINES, Ill., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NIB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, announces the hiring of Chris Ostrich as Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications. Ostrich brings with him nearly 20 years of public relations, marketing, and communications experience, more than a decade of which was leading public relations and communications teams in the insurance industry.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau announces the hiring of Chris Stroisch as VP, Public Affairs and Communications.

"Chris has a wealth of experience within the industry, and because of that background, he's seen and dealt with first-hand many of the issues impacting insurers and policyholders," said NIB President and CEO David Glade. "His role within the communications function is a critically important part of our organization, and I am confident NIB and our members will benefit greatly from his unique perspective and insights."

Ostrich previously served as Director, External Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at CA Insurance, where he led media relations, crisis management, investor communications, and corporate social responsibility efforts. Prior to that role, he oversaw media relations and crisis communications as the Public Relations Manager at Country Financial. He also served as Director, Public Relations and Writing Services, leading internal and external communications for Horace Mann Insurance.

Ostrich is the current Vice President on the Board of Directors for the Insurers Public Relations Council, a member of the Insurance Information Institute's Communications Committee, and participates on the Public Affairs Task Force for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois.

"It's an honor to join the preeminent insurance fraud-fighting organization focused on protecting both insurers and consumers," said Ostrich. "NIB has an impressive communications program, and the opportunity to lead its continued growth is appealing."

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NIB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combating and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations.

