InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Effortless Above-Ground Travel (BRK-2577)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a security officer and I thought there could be a better way to safely move from one location to another," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Ala., "so I invented the SIDEWALK CHARIOT. My design increases mobility and it can be used for a wide range of applications."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to transport one person in a safe and efficient manner. In doing so, it allows for effortless above-ground travel. As a result, it enhances maneuverability and it provides added safety and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for firefighters, police officers, the elderly, disabled, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

