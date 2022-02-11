Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Safehold Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, prior to market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in:

877.336.4440

International:

409.207.6984

Access Code:

1917847

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 2:30 p.m. ET on February 15, 2022 through 12:00 a.m. ET on March 1, 2022 by calling:

Replay:

866.207.1041

International:

402.970.0847

Access Code:

1185612

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:
Jason Fooks
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Marketing
T 212.930.9400
E investors@safeholdinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safehold-sets-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-release-and-webcast-301480857.html

SOURCE Safehold

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.