SystImmune Inc Announces Appointment of Martín Sebastian Olivo, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune, Inc. a clinical-stage company developing innovative cancer therapeutics, including novel bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), announced the appointment of Martin Sebastian Olivo, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, effective on February 7, 2022. Dr. Olivo joined SystImmune, Inc. from Protara Therapeutics, Inc. where he served as the Chief Medical Officer and led the advancement of the early-stage clinical effort in the area of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Dr. Olivo brings decades of experience in oncology clinical research and global drug development.

"It is our honor to welcome Dr. Olivo to our team," said Dr. Yi Zhu, the Chief Executive Officer of SystImmune, Inc. "As the leader of the clinical development arm of SystImmune, Inc. Dr. Olivo will be instrumental in advancing and expanding the global clinical impact of our pipeline. With several ongoing Phase II & Phase I trials, there is a huge opportunity for Dr. Olivo to leverage his strengths in product development among several oncology indications."

"I feel fortunate to join SystImmune, Inc. at this stage," said Dr. Olivo. "SystImmune, Inc. has the potential to play a meaningful role in the treatment of difficult to treat cancers and I'm looking forward to working with the many talented individuals to advance transformative therapies for people with cancer."

Before assuming his most recent role at Protara Therapeutics, Inc., Dr. Olivo led late-stage clinical efforts in breast cancer therapeutics development as the Vice President of Clinical Development at Gilead Sciences, Inc., (formerly Immunomedics, Inc.) from Aug 2018 to April 2021. Earlier, Dr. Olivo served as the Global Clinical lead at Daiichi Sankyo Cancer Enterprise, where he established a comprehensive clinical development plan to advance ADC therapeutics for IND filing in the US. Prior to that, Dr. Olivo served several roles with increasing responsibilities in the oncology group at Eisai Inc.

Dr. Olivo earned his M.D. from the University of Buenos Aires and his M.S. in Clinical and Pharmacological Research from Austral University in Buenos Aires. He also completed advanced training as a Clinical Oncologist at the University of Salvador. Dr. Olivo then held various academic and clinical positions at the School of Medicine at the University of Buenos Aires, Hospital "Dr. Enrique Tornú" and the National Cancer Institute of Canada Clinical Trials Group.

About SystImmune, Inc.

SystImmune, Inc., established in 2014, located in Redmond Washington, is a clinical-stage immune-oncology biotech company focused on the development of bi-specific, multi-specific antibody therapies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biokin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company founded in 1996 in Chengdu, China. SystImmune, Inc. has several proprietary multi-specific antibody-based platforms developed as immune cell engagers, checkpoint inhibitors, and tumor growth inhibitors. SystImmune, Inc. also developed the first in class bi-specific ADC drug platform. Currently, the company has 7 molecules in Phase I or II clinical trials in China, including SI-B001, SI-B003, SI-F019, GNC-038, GNC-039, GNC-035, and BL-B01D1. For more information, please visit www.systimmune.com.

