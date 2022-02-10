Show Apple Watch Some Love with OtterBox Cases

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Show your Apple Watch some love this Valentine's Day with new OtterBox Case for Apple Watch Series 7. Gift someone special or treat yourself to stylish, daily protection for Apple Watch.

OtterBox Case are easy to install and snaps around Apple Watch – no need to remove watch bands. A bezel protects the watch display while a raised bumper keeps the edges safe from bumps and scratches. The sleek design compliments the lines of Apple Watch and allows full access to the Digital Crown and side button. OtterBox Case comes in bright colors, including Fine Timing Blue and Strawberry Shortcake Pink, to help with expression of personal style and love for yourself and others.

Pair OtterBox Case for Apple Watch with Alpha Flex screen protection and OtterBox Bands for Apple Watch. Alpha Flex protects the screen from scratches without limiting use of the touch screen. Soft touch Bands for Apple Watch are wear all day comfortable and come in bright colors to match your OtterBox Case and compliment Apple Watch.

Treat yourself to OtterBox Cases, Alpha Flex screen protection and Bands for Apple Watch, available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

