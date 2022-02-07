Viewmind welcomes an established leader with proven expertise in medical devices in the neuroscience field; Denise Kelly will be responsible for expanding and accelerating adoption of ViewMind's digital biomarker technology for brain health diagnostics

ViewMind today announces the appointment of Denise Kelly as Vice President Sales & Business Development. Viewmind welcomes an established leader with proven expertise in medical devices in the neuroscience field; Denise Kelly will be responsible for expanding and accelerating adoption of ViewMind's digital biomarker technology for brain health diagnostics

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The brain health diagnostic, medical device, digital health and artificial intelligence company ViewMind , today announces that Denise Kelly has been appointed VP Sales and Business Development.

Denise brings to ViewMind over 25 years of commercial experience principally at the medical device company Medtronic [MDT], where as VP Sales, she was responsible for over $300M in sales for a range of products, such as neuromodulation devices, spine implants, and navigation and robotic solutions. Denise started her career at Ethicon Endo-Surgery, a Johnson & Johnson Company [JNJ]. The appointment comes at an important time for ViewMind as the company moves to rapidly expand and scale with its award-winning breakthrough technology . ViewMind has pioneered an affordable, reliable and accessible digital biomarker for cognitive health diagnosis across a range of neurological disorders.

"Denise brings a wealth of commercial leadership experience to ViewMind at a time of pivotal growth for the company", comments Mark Edwards, ViewMind's CEO and Chairman. "We are thrilled to be adding an executive of Denise's caliber to the management team and look forward to working together to deliver ViewMind's breakthrough technology for brain health diagnosis to every physician and patient who could benefit from the technology worldwide."

Speaking of her new position, Denise Kelly, VP Sales and Business Development, ViewMind Inc, "I'm excited to be leading ViewMind's global commercial roll-out and can see huge market opportunity. Accurate and timely brain health data is critically important in clinical decision making across the healthcare continuum, yet it has been elusive due to the lack of sensitive, accessible, affordable, and non-invasive diagnostic solutions. ViewMind has the potential to deliver impactful change and elevate the standard of care. I look forward to working with the exceptional ViewMind team to realize the very significant potential this technology offers."

Denise holds a Bachelor's Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Scranton and completed PhD coursework in Biochemistry at Lehigh University.

For more information on ViewMind, click here and to follow ViewMind on LinkedIn, click here .

About ViewMind

ViewMind is a Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence company that provides clinically validated solutions for the early diagnosis of cognitive diseases. ViewMind developed a one-of-a-kind reliable, non-invasive, affordable and accessible digital biomarker technology, language and culturally independent that delivers clinical results as accurate as of today's definitive tests and is viable for early screening at scale. To follow ViewMind on LinkedIn, click here.

