Tobii is in negotiation to be the eye tracking technology provider for the Sony PlayStation VR2

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, announces it is currently in negotiation with Sony Interactive Entertainment ("SIE") be the eye tracking technology provider in SIE's new VR headset, PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2).

Tobii is not commenting on the financial impact of the deal at this time as negotiations are ongoing.

This information is information Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on February 7, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. CET.

