Starwood Capital Group Names Steve Goldman Managing Director and Head of Hotel Acquisitions for the Americas

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today announced that Steve Goldman has rejoined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Hotel Acquisitions for the Americas. In his new role, Mr. Goldman will work closely with Cody Bradshaw, Managing Director and Global Head of Hotel Asset Management, to lead the sourcing, underwriting and acquisition of hotel & leisure investments in the U.S. and drive performance post acquisition. Mr. Goldman began his new role on January 31st.

"Steve and I have worked together for almost three decades in different roles and I'm delighted to welcome Steve back to Starwood Capital. Steve first worked with me before the creation of Starwood Hotels in 1994, and then led our development efforts at Starwood Hotels for nearly a decade before moving to other key roles in and out of our company. Steve has multi-faceted experience, a proven track record, and established industry relationships that should prove valuable and complimentary to Starwood Capital's global leisure and hospitality business," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital.

"I am thrilled to rejoin Starwood Capital to drive the strategic vision and ongoing success of the firm's hospitality business," said Mr. Goldman. "I look forward to collaborating with the firm's talented team to source exciting new opportunities, develop and strengthen key relationships and enhance our leading platform."

Mr. Goldman has more than 35 years of hospitality experience, including all aspects of hotel acquisitions, development, finance, operations and sales. Prior to rejoining Starwood Capital, Mr. Goldman held Chief Executive Officer roles at FelCor Lodging Trust, including through the integration of its merger with RLJ Lodging Trust, and Sunstone Hotel Investors. He served as President of SH Group (now called SH Hotels & Resorts), Barry Sternlicht's innovative hotel brand management company, and as Chief Executive Officer of Societe du Louvre, a Paris-based luxury hotel business that was owned by an affiliate of Starwood Capital at the time. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goldman held senior acquisitions and asset management roles for Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corp. and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $65 billion of capital, and currently has over $110 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $76 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $24 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 30 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

