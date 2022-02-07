SPX FLOW Unveils Groundbreaking Technology for Homogenizers, Reducing Water Consumption by Up to 97% The APV Homogenizer Water Recycling System (HWRS) is a sustainable innovation easily installed or retrofitted to any homogenizer brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, launched a sustainability initiative that drastically reduces the total amount of clean water a homogenizer uses.

SPX FLOW, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPX FLOW, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Homogenizer Water Recycling System (HWRS) is designed to recycle up to 97% of the water used by homogenizers. Traditionally, a continual flow of water gets supplied to homogenizers to cool the transmission oil and lubricate the plungers. The HWRS technology recaptures that water, sanitizes and chills it, then returns it to the homogenizer.

The amount of water that can be saved depends on the homogenizer, but the HWRS can save up to 2 million gallons each year (7,500m3). For context, it takes almost three seconds for that much water to flow over Niagara Falls.

"Water recycling has become increasingly urgent as the cost of water and sewer bills rise and the availability of water shrinks," said Con O'Driscoll, SPX FLOW's Global Product Manager of Dispersion Products. "We believe sustainability is paramount, and we are continually developing innovative processes and solutions to help our customers reach their goals. The HWRS is a great example."

The HWRS has met the drinking water regulatory standards set by the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO).

The HWRS can be used with both new and existing homogenizers made by any manufacturer. It's compact – only 21 x 32 inches (533.4 x 812.8 mm) – and if any problems emerge, the HWRS has its own control system, including fail-safe features that would default to fresh water without causing downtime.

"This is a proven, plug-and-play technology," O'Driscoll said. "It's easy to retrofit and simple to implement."

SPX FLOW pioneered homogenizers in the late 1800s through its APV Rannie and Gaulin brands. The HWRS marks the latest water-saving milestone for SPX FLOW. The company holds more than 850 patents worldwide, and approximately 44% of the patent families are related to sustainability and clean technology.

"We're proud of the measures we're taking to save water for our customers and in our own operations," O'Driscoll said. "It's part of our 'Solutions in the Making' focus."

To learn more about the HWRS, please visit spxflow.com/hwrs.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

