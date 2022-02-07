Safety Comes First This Spring Break on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its sugar-white sand and emerald-green water, Pensacola Beach has long been a favorite family-friendly Spring Break destination that locals cherish and newcomers embrace.

"To ensure the beach remains pristine and enjoyed by everyone, the SRIA wants to remind all beachgoers to follow these tips to guarantee everyone has a great time, stays safe and respects the beach community," said Leigh Davis, Executive Director of the Santa Rosa Island Authority.



1. KNOW THE FLAG COLORS

Always swim near a lifeguard. Lifeguards will be stationed on Pensacola Beach daily starting March 1 at Casino Beach, with patrols driving the island, as necessary. Colored flags fly at all lifeguard stations and other beach entrances.

Green flag – Low hazard. Conditions are calm. Swim with usual caution.

Yellow flag – Medium hazard. Moderate surf and currents. Swim with extra caution.

Red flag – High hazard. High surf and dangerous currents. No swimming or wading is allowed in the Gulf of Mexico .

Double red flag – WATER IS CLOSED. This is used during hurricanes or natural disasters. No swimming, wading or surfing is allowed in the Gulf of Mexico .

Purple flag – Dangerous marine life is present. Exercise caution when in the water or on the shoreline.

2. KNOW THE RULES

Motorized vehicles, generators, grills, fires and any open flames are prohibited on the beach. Adult beverages are allowed on the beach, but glass containers, underage drinking and public drunkenness are not. Illegal drugs and driving under the influence will not be tolerated. Laws and ordinances will be strictly enforced, for everyone's safety.

3. RESPECT YOUR NEIGHBORS

Wherever you're staying on the island, please be respectful of your neighbors and keep your noise level in check.

4. LEAVE ONLY YOUR FOOTPRINTS BEHIND

Tents, umbrellas, chairs and beach gear are not allowed to be left overnight on the beach. Trash cans are provided near all beach entrances, and you are asked to fill in any holes you may dig in the sand. Leashed dogs are welcomed at the two designated dog beaches , only. As always, please be courteous and remove pet waste.

"Remember our motto, 'Leave Only Your Footprints Behind,'" said Davis. "If you follow that advice, it will help to preserve the natural beauty of our beaches and help ensure all visitors have an enjoyable experience."

