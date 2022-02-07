IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has signed on as the exclusive, non-luxury automotive partner of the NBA's Detroit Pistons. Kia's latest team partnership comes in advance of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game set for Sunday, February 20th. The NBA and Kia previously announced an extension to their overall marketing partnership, now in its 15th season.

Kia America adds the Detroit Pistons to its roster of NBA team partnerships. (PRNewswire)

"As big fans of the game of basketball, adding the Detroit Pistons to Kia's roster of NBA teams feels right to us," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "Joining forces with the Pistons gives passionate Detroit fans a front row seat to Kia's charge into electrification and sustainable mobility solutions."

With the addition of the Pistons, Kia now carries 13 partnerships across NBA teams including: the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns. The automaker will continue to enhance its brand presence throughout the NBA calendar with innovative programming, sweepstakes and exciting fan engagements from the Kia NBA Tip-Off through the NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA, WNBA and G League and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

