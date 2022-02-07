In hard-hit Kentucky, healthcare workers at Baptist Health hospitals care for a record-breaking number of patients

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While parts of the world are starting to see reduced numbers of COVID-19 cases, in Kentucky, the battle against the pandemic rages on for healthcare workers at hospitals filled with seriously ill patients.

In mid-January, Kentucky surpassed 1 million total cases of COVID-19, spurred on by the Omicron variant. Daily positivity rates climbed to more than 30 percent, the highest ever reported since the pandemic began. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear activated the National Guard to aid strained hospitals across the state.

There is hope that Kentucky has reached a peak of COVID-19 cases. But at Baptist Health hospitals in Kentucky's east region, healthcare workers continue to cope with staffing shortages and long days of caring for a record-breaking number of patients.

"Coming to work every day was physically and mentally exhausting," said Mallory Hicks, a nurse in the critical care unit at Baptist Health Corbin. "Seeing those patients that are so sick every day."

On Friday, Feb. 4, Kentucky hospitals reported 2,345 COVID-19 patients, up from 1,020 in early December before the Omicron variant had been detected in the state. More than 200 COVID-19 patients remained on ventilators as of Friday.

"The amount of patients on ventilators at one time, it's hard to watch," said John Isaacs, a respiratory therapist at Baptist Health Richmond. "As you stand there and look in on them … The deterioration and how fast it can happen is just very sad and it leaves us with a sense of helplessness, and that is what is the worst."

Through all of the stress and loss, hospital staff speak of resilience too. About being there when their community needs them more than ever before. And about relying on coworkers to see them through.

"Some days are better than others," said Jennifer Hawthorne, a nurse in the emergency department at Baptist Health Lexington. "I have my coworkers, typically is who I depend on. It's really hard, it takes an emotional toll on you and I know it's OK to feel that way. But, I sometimes need someone to tell me that it is OK, because sometimes I have a little trouble snapping out of it."

