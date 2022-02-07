CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Marathon Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon") (NASDAQ: MARA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Marathon, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/marathon-digital-holdings-inc-f-k-a-marathon-patent-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=23355&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Marathon includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 15, 2022

Aggrieved Marathon investors only have until February 15, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

