CapStone Holdings Inc. Helps Expand STEM Education to Over 4,000 Students in St. Louis Mr. October Foundation and STEM 101 to lead the rollout of STEM curriculum for seven schools

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings Inc, a self-funded family office business incubator and investment group – announced today their partnership with the Mr. October Foundation to bring its STEM initiative to St. Louis this spring. The collaboration includes a national leading STEM curriculum from STEM 101, the newly emerged City Foundry STL, and added funding and support from Jim Crane, CEO of Crane Worldwide Logistics. The Mr. October Foundation, led by Major League Baseball legend Reggie Jackson, and STEM 101 will kick off the program on February 9, hosting local teachers and education professionals at the City Foundry STL.

"CapStone Holdings and the Stone family couldn't be more excited to support STEM education in St. Louis," said Heather Stone, co-founder of CapStone Holdings Inc. Stone and CapStone's founder and chairman, Keith J. Stone attended high school in eastern Missouri. "We have history here and it's why we've made this commitment. The younger generation will become tomorrow's engineers and innovators. Their exploration in STEM-related careers starts now, and these programs are pivotal in offering those opportunities."

This latest contribution from CapStone Holdings aligns with the company's other prior and ongoing efforts to support today's youth. In recent years, CapStone's subsidiary, GameAbove, partnered with Mr. October Foundation and Eastern Michigan University on a collaborative effort to expand the university's already successful K-12 STEM education program throughout metro Detroit. The initiative included 13 elementary and middle schools, and over 1,700 students.

"Students in St. Louis will have an opportunity to further develop their skills in science, technology, engineering, and math, through one of the best curriculums in the country," said Mr. October founder, Reggie Jackson. "We are extremely grateful for the Stone family, as well as others for their support in our aspirations to inspire the younger generation through STEM education."

This partnership expands on CapStone's investment in the St. Louis area. In 2020, the company invested $40 million into City Foundry STL, becoming one of the largest single-entity investors in the project and one of several engagements CapStone has in the region.

About CapStone Holdings, Inc.

CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that maintains a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. capstoneholdingsinc.com

About The Mr. October Foundation

The Mr. October Foundation is a non-profit public benefit corporation, founded by Reginald M. Jackson in 1997 with the mission of improving educational opportunities for underprivileged youth. Mr. Jackson is a retired Major League Baseball right fielder who played from 1967 to 1987 for the Oakland A's, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels. Mr. Jackson nicknamed "Mr. October," is a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion and two-time World Series MVP. He was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993. www.mroctober.org

About STEM 101

The STEM Academy, Inc. (STEM 101) is a 501c(3) non-profit organization dedicated to advancing economic development by improving STEM literacy for all students. No matter where children live, they should have access to quality learning environments. A child's zip code should not determine their opportunities. STEM 101 provides 21st century STEM career minded curriculum, physical resources and professional development to inspire, engage, and prepare students for the STEM jobs of tomorrow. More information can be found at www.stem101.org

