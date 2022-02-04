Pro Music Rights Sues Ayujoy Herbals Ltd.

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Music Rights, today has filed a complaint in SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY LAW DIVISION MORRIS COUNTY, Vs. Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. (Case #: MRS-L-000229-22)

Pro Music Rights is the 5th ever formed public performance rights organization (PRO) in the United States, that controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the USA and that represents over 2,000,000 works that feature such notable acts as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, OG Maco, the late Nipsey Hussle, and many others. Pro Music Rights pays 100% of all public performance royalties directly to the performers, songwriters, publishers, and legally entitled rights holders who have joined Pro Music Rights on a monthly basis. Jake P. Noch founded Pro Music Rights in January of 2018 and serves as the company's CEO after experiencing firsthand the systematic issues that plague the field of public performance rights, and hinder the livelihood of performers, songwriters, publishers, and the creative community as a whole. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

