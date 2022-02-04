j5create Partners with the Works With Chromebook Program

KENNESAW, Ga., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- j5create, a world leader in high tech computer accessories, announces its partnership with the Works With Chromebook program, ensuring certified accessories work seamlessly with Chromebooks.

The Works With Chromebook badge signifies that a product has been tested and certified to meet Google's compatibility standards and is compatible with Chromebook devices. Several of j5create's products have received certification and will feature the Works With Chromebook badge on the product packaging, the j5create website, and on various retail and eCommerce web pages.

j5create's newest Works With Chromebook certified products are the Compact Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for Chrome OS, and USI Stylus Pen for Chromebook. These products are set to release in December 2021 and February 2022. This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

Compact Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for Chrome OS

Model: JIKBW602 | MSRP $59.99

The Compact Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for Chrome OS pairs to your Chromebook using Bluetooth® 5.2. The keyboard features a unique layout with special Chromebook keys, including the Everything button that lets you find what you need instantly, and web browsing shortcut keys. The mouse has an ambidextrous design for right or left-handed users.

Features

Bluetooth® 5.2 allows increased data transfer over lower bandwidth

Wireless range of up to 33 ft. ( 10m ) for flexible connectivity

Ambidextrous design for right or left-handed use, with responsive low-profile keys

A 40-month keyboard and 12-month mouse battery life, with indicator for when the battery needs to be replaced

USI Stylus Pen for Chromebook

Model: JITP100 | MSRP $39.99

The USI Stylus Pen offers high-precision and comfort while accomplishing tasks with compatible Chromebook devices. Palm rejection technology prevents unwanted marks while the true-to-life pressure sensitive tip replicates a natural writing experience, giving users the ability to draw and write intuitively.

Features

Compatible with Chromebook devices that support USI protocol

Up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity

150 days of battery life based on two hours in active daily use

4K60 Elite USB-C® PD Multi-Port Adapter

Model: JCD391 | MSRP $79.99

The 4K60 Elite USB-C® PD Multi-Port Adapter features HDMI™, 2 USB™ Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet and 86W Power Delivery passthrough. It provides the ability to connect a Chromebook, MacBook®, or other USB-C® compatible laptop to a 4K monitor or TV with 60 Hz refresh rate and audio.

Features

Supports resolutions up to 4K @ 60 Hz

Power Delivery 3.0 offers up to 86W of pass-through charging with a USB-C® power adapter

Two USB™ 5Gbps ports for connecting peripherals or downstream charging

Plug-and-play, no driver installation required

"j5create is a proud partner of the Works With Chromebook Program," said Steven Lyu, Chief Operating Officer at j5create. "We will continue to develop products that help you get the most from your Chromebook."

j5create's certified Works With Chromebook products are tested to meet compatibility standards and work seamlessly with your Chromebook. Be sure to look for the Works With Chromebook badge on j5create products in retail stores and online.

To learn more about j5create, visit j5create.com, and like or follow us on Instagram™, Facebook™ and LinkedIn™.

About j5create

j5create is a global leader in high-tech computer and mobile accessories, striving to help improve people's everyday lives and create impactful experiences with award-winning innovations. With four offices around the globe, j5create's extensive portfolio of products enables individuals and businesses around the world to utilize their devices to their fullest potential. For more information about j5create and its products, visit www.j5create.com.

Trademarks and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and/or names or their products and are the property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any interest in the marks of others. For a non-exhaustive list of trademarks that j5create references, please visit https://en.j5create.com/pages/attribution-statements.

