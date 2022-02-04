Boston Hemp Inc.: Taking on Personal Health Goals in 2022

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a large focus on health worldwide right now, the importance of personal health and wellness goals for people of all ages has risen greatly. Beyond staying healthy, a good diet, optional supplement regimen, and an active lifestyle or workout routine is more important than ever.

Healthy Living with CBD and Healthy eating. (PRNewswire)

Companies like Boston Hemp Incorporated are seeing an influx of customers, especially in the 40+ demographic, attempting to keep the mindset of healthy living in their daily life. When it comes to health and wellness, CBD and hemp supplements are some of the newest and most talked about products on the market. Boston Hemp customers report that they take CBD daily for help with stress and anxiety or to assist with muscle and joint pain as a natural alternative. "We are seeing more and more consumers over the age of 40 shopping with us on a weekly basis" says Brandon Gadles, CEO at Boston Hemp. "When the company first started, we would see a few older customers here and there from day to day. Now it's popularity has grown within that age group at a rapid pace" he added.

Boston Hemp specializes in CBD and has over 100 products available on their website for purchase. CBD comes in oils, creams, tinctures, flower, wax, and edible gummies. Each customer has their own specific health goals, and the diverse selection of CBD options offers something for customers of all ages.

Health has been of the upmost importance in the past 2 years, especially for older generations. Having a healthy regimen with specific goals for personal health and wellness can continue to keep us safe as we go through 2022 and beyond.

