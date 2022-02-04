Bosque Ranch Announces Strategic Partnership Program

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosque Ranch is proud to announce it has partnered with some of the most esteemed members of the equine, rodeo, and ranching industry to promote equine events and support the performance horse world. Stone Management is managing these partnerships on behalf of Bosque Ranch.

Taylor Sheridan, Owner, says, "With the support of our partners, Bosque Ranch has grown into one of the premiere equine facilities in the United States. Bosque Ranch and its partners are unified in their belief that creating opportunities for spirited competition for these equine athletes and their riders not only grows the sport, but preserves and promotes the Western lifestyle. The excitement around events such as the Brazos Bash and Run for a Million not only expands interest in the performance horse world, but creates a curiosity about where our food comes from and what it takes to put it on one's plate. In essence, the goal of Bosque Ranch is preserving a way of life. With the support of our partners, that goal is being achieved."

While Weekend Cutting Shows will remain a staple, Sheridan plans to elevate operations by hosting Reining Cow Horse Shows, Film and TV shoots, Concerts and Charity Events. Elements featured as part of sponsor packages include on-site activations, content creation and rights to the official marks and logos.

About Stone Management:

Stone Management is a leading entertainment marketing and consulting firm offering expertise in the areas of product placement, brand integration, promotions, social media and corporate sponsorships for entertainment-related events and initiatives.

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the training center of NCHA Million Dollar rider Geoffrey Sheehan, 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips, and NRHA Million Dollar Rider Matt Mills, and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

