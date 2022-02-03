BRISTOW GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Total revenues of $295.6 million in Q3 FY22 compared to $301.6 million in Q2 FY22

Breakeven earnings and earnings per share in Q3 FY22 compared to net income of $2.8 million , or $0.10 per diluted share, in Q2 FY22

EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and asset dispositions was $30.7 million in Q3 FY22 compared to $44.5 million in Q2 FY22

Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $41.8 million in Q3 FY22 compared to $19.1 million in Q2 FY22

Unrestricted cash balance was $274.0 million with total liquidity of $326.4 million

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net loss attributable to the Company of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Current Quarter") on operating revenues of $285.0 million compared to net income attributable to the Company of $2.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Preceding Quarter") on operating revenues of $290.1 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $26.0 million in the Current Quarter compared to $45.3 million in the Preceding Quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $30.7 million in the Current Quarter compared to $44.5 million in the Preceding Quarter. The following table provides a bridge between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics for a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



Three Months Ended,

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 EBITDA $ 26,009

$ 45,264 Special items:





Restructuring costs $ 17

$ 117 Loss on impairment —

2,901 PBH intangible amortization 3,060

3,060 Merger-related costs 34

647 Government grants —

(222) Early extinguishment of debt fees —

124 Bankruptcy-related costs 29

103 Insurance-related proceeds, net —

899 Nonrecurring professional services fees 2,253

817 Bankruptcy-related settlement —

(9,000)

$ 5,393

$ (554) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,402

$ 44,710 Gains on asset dispositions, net (727)

(162) Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 30,675

$ 44,548

"Bristow's disappointing financial results in Q3 FY22 were due to a number of factors, including $3.4 million in costs related to the temporary relocation of operations to alternate base locations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida," said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristow. "The decline in profitability relative to the preceding quarter was also due to negative variances of $3.1 million related to the timing of major repairs, $1.1 million related to aircraft lease return costs, a $3.0 million adverse variance in foreign currency exchange, and a $1.8 million decline in equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliates. On the top line, higher revenues in our oil and gas service line, which were driven by increased utilization in the Americas region, were offset by reduced flight hours in our UK SAR contract and reduced revenues from fixed wing services related to COVID-19 travel restrictions and seasonality. Overall, the disappointing Q3 results are in contrast to our positive outlook for the trajectory of demand for our services as spending in the offshore oil and gas market is expected to increase significantly over the next few years, which should drive substantial improvements in Bristow's financial results. Finally, we were pleased that the Company generated approximately $42 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the current quarter despite the aforementioned challenges."

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues in the Current Quarter were $5.1 million lower compared to the Preceding Quarter. Operating revenues from oil and gas services were $1.3 million higher primarily due to higher utilization in the Americas region, partially offset by lower utilization in the Europe and Africa regions. Operating revenues from government services were $3.3 million lower primarily due to lower utilization and the weakening of the British pound sterling relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $3.0 million lower primarily due to COVID-related travel restrictions and seasonality.

Operating expenses were $3.1 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to higher fuel expenses, maintenance costs and costs incurred to relocate operations from bases damaged during Hurricane Ida, partially offset by lower personnel and insurance costs.

General and administrative expenses were $2.0 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to increased nonrecurring professional services fees.

During the Preceding Quarter, the Company recognized a $2.9 million loss on the impairment of H225 helicopter parts inventory.

During the Current Quarter, the Company sold one fixed wing aircraft and other equipment resulting in a net gain of $0.7 million. During the Preceding Quarter, the Company sold four S-76C++ medium helicopters and two AW109 light-twin helicopters resulting in a net gain of $0.2 million.

During the Current Quarter, the Company recognized losses of $0.9 million from unconsolidated affiliates compared to earnings of $1.0 million in the Preceding Quarter.

Other income, net of $4.0 million in the Current Quarter was primarily related to government grants to fixed wing services of $3.2 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.7 million. Other income, net of $15.3 million in the Preceding Quarter was primarily related to a bankruptcy-related legal settlement of $9.0 million, government grants to fixed wing services of $2.7 million, net foreign exchange gains of $2.2 million, insurance proceeds of $0.6 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.6 million.

Income tax benefit was $1.6 million in the Current Quarter compared to expense of $14.5 million in the Preceding Quarter. The change in income tax expense in the Current Quarter was driven by lower pre-tax earnings, the tax impact of valuation allowances on the Company's net losses and the tax impact of deductible business interest expense.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $274.0 million of unrestricted cash and $52.4 million of remaining availability under its amended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") for total liquidity of $326.4 million. Borrowings under the amended ABL Facility are subject to certain conditions and requirements.

In the Current Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $5.9 million, and cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $0.7 million, resulting in net (proceeds from) / purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") of $5.2 million. In the Preceding Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $14.3 million, and cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $3.2 million, resulting in Net Capex of $11.2 million. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Capex and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) on Friday, February 4, 2022, to review the results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency ("MCA"). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements represent Bristow Group Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue," or other similar words. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflect management's current views with respect to future events and therefore are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based that occur after the date hereof. Risks that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, those relating to: public health crises, such as pandemics (COVID-19) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; expected cost synergies and other financial or other benefits of the merger ("Merger") might not be realized within the expected time frames, might be less than projected or may not be realized at all; the ability to successfully integrate the operations, accounting and administrative functions of Era Group Inc. ("Era") and the entity formerly known as Bristow Group Inc. ("Old Bristow"); managing a significantly larger company than before the completion of the Merger; diversion of management time on issues related to integration of the Company; the increase in indebtedness as a result of the Merger; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Merger, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; our reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of our customer base as a result of bankruptcies or consolidation; the possibility that we may be unable to maintain compliance with covenants in our financing agreements; global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices or other market conditions affecting oil and gas, including changes resulting from a public health crisis or from the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producing countries; fluctuations in the demand for our services; the possibility that we may impair our long-lived assets and other assets, including inventory, property and equipment and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; our ability to implement operational improvement efficiencies with the objective of rightsizing our global footprint and further reducing our cost structure; the possibility of significant changes in foreign exchange rates and controls, including as a result of the U.K. having exited from the European Union; potential effects of increased competition and the introduction of energy efficient alternative modes of transportation and solutions; the risk of future material weaknesses we may identify while we work to align policies, principles, and practices of the combined company following the Merger or any other failure by us to maintain effective internal controls; the possibility that we may be unable to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; the possibility of changes in tax and other laws and regulations and policies, including, without limitation, actions of the Biden Administration that impact oil and gas operations or favor renewable energy projects in the U.S.; the possibility that we may be unable to dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; general economic conditions, including the capital and credit markets; the possibility that segments of our fleet may be grounded for extended periods of time or indefinitely; the existence of operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; the possibility of political instability, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate; the possibility that reductions in spending on aviation services by governmental agencies could lead to modifications of our search and rescue ("SAR") contract terms with the UK government, our contracts with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ("BSEE") or delays in receiving payments under such contracts; and our reliance on a limited number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers capabilities.. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these matters or how they may affect us. We have included important factors in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") which we believe over time, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should consider all risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Annual Report and in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

BRISTOW GROUP INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021













Revenues:









Operating revenues $ 285,010

$ 290,120

$ (5,110) Reimbursable revenues 10,609

11,464

(855) Total revenues 295,619

301,584

(5,965)











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses 221,875

218,768

(3,107) Reimbursable expenses 10,561

11,188

627 General and administrative expenses 40,966

38,970

(1,996) Merger-related costs 34

647

613 Restructuring costs 17

117

100 Depreciation and amortization 17,223

17,644

421 Total costs and expenses 290,676

287,334

(3,342)











Loss on impairment —

(2,901)

2,901 Gain on disposal of assets 727

162

565 Earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, net (860)

964

(1,824) Operating income 4,810

12,475

(7,665)











Interest income 36

42

(6) Interest expense (10,230)

(10,426)

196 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(124)

124 Reorganization items, net (29)

(103)

74 Other, net 3,969

15,330

(11,361) Total other income (expense), net (6,254)

4,719

(10,973) Income (loss) before benefit (expense) for income taxes (1,444)

17,194

(18,638) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,608

(14,484)

16,092 Net income 164

2,710

(2,546) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (220)

65

(285) Net income (loss) attributable to Bristow Group Inc $ (56)

$ 2,775

$ (2,831)











Basic income (loss) per common share $ —

$ 0.10



Diluted income (loss) per common share $ —

$ 0.10















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 28,214,650

28,233,527



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 28,214,650

28,684,660















EBITDA $ 26,009

$ 45,264

$ (19,255) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,402

$ 44,710

$ (13,308) Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 30,675

$ 44,548

$ (13,873)

Bristow Group Inc. Lines of Service

Beginning in fiscal year 2022, the revenues by line of service tables have been modified to more accurately reflect how management views the Company's lines of service. These changes include the addition of a Government services line of service which includes revenues from U.K. SAR, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ("BSEE"), and other government contracts. In addition, our Other activities and services ("other" services) will now reflect revenues derived from leasing aircraft to non-governmental third party operators, oil and gas contracts that do not materially fit into one of the three major oil and gas operating regions and other services as they arise. As such, operating revenues from Asia Pacific oil and gas services are now shown under other services following the exit of that line of service in the Asia Pacific region. Prior period amounts will not match the previously reported amounts by individual lines of service. Management believes this change provides more relevant information needed to understand and analyze the Company's current lines of service.

BRISTOW GROUP INC REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited, in thousands)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Oil and gas services:





Europe $ 88,278

$ 93,420 Americas 91,834

84,207 Africa 14,822

16,054 Total oil and gas services 194,934

193,681 Government services 66,435

69,742 Fixed wing services 20,509

23,501 Other services 3,132

3,196

$ 285,010

$ 290,120

FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Oil and gas services:





Europe 10,701

11,189 Americas 11,263

10,376 Africa 1,935

2,258 Total oil and gas services 23,899

23,823 Government services 3,581

4,212 Fixed wing services 3,428

3,687

30,908

31,722

BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,462

$ 231,079 Accounts receivable 177,102

215,620 Inventories 88,487

92,180 Assets held for sale 5,432

14,750 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,981

32,119 Total current assets 576,464

585,748 Property and equipment 1,086,177

1,090,094 Accumulated depreciation (133,595)

(85,535) Net property and equipment 952,582

1,004,559 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 18,596

37,530 Right-of-use assets 213,840

246,667 Other assets 103,307

117,766 Total assets $ 1,864,789

$ 1,992,270







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 60,305

$ 69,542 Accrued liabilities 214,997

219,613 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 13,125

15,965 Total current liabilities 288,427

305,120 Long-term debt, less current maturities 517,687

527,528 Deferred taxes 39,883

42,430 Long-term operating lease liabilities 140,841

167,718 Deferred credits and other liabilities 33,639

50,831 Total liabilities 1,020,477

1,093,627







Redeemable noncontrolling interests —

1,572 Stockholders' investment





Common stock 303

303 Additional paid-in capital 696,092

687,715 Retained earnings 215,533

227,011 Treasury shares, at cost (51,083)

(10,501) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,142)

(6,915) Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' investment 844,703

897,613 Noncontrolling interests (391)

(542) Total stockholders' investment 844,312

897,071 Total liabilities, and stockholders' equity $ 1,864,789

$ 1,992,270

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occurred during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Net income 164

2,710 Depreciation and amortization 17,223

17,644 Interest expense 10,230

10,426 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,608)

14,484 EBITDA $ 26,009

$ 45,264 Special items (1) 5,393

(554) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,402

$ 44,710 Gains on asset dispositions, net (727)

(162) Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 30,675

$ 44,548

(1) Special items include the following:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Restructuring costs $ 17

$ 117 Loss on impairment —

2,901 PBH intangible amortization 3,060

3,060 Merger-related costs 34

647 Government grants(2) —

(222) Early extinguishment of debt fees —

124 Bankruptcy-related costs 29

103 Insurance-related proceeds, net —

899 Nonrecurring professional services fees 2,253

817 Bankruptcy-related settlement —

(9,000)

$ 5,393

$ (554)







(2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment, less expenditures related to purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude nonrecurring professional services fees, costs paid in relation to the Merger, the Chapter 11 Cases and government grants related to the Company's fixed wing services. Management believes that the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow is meaningful as it measures the Company's ability to generate cash from its business after excluding cash payments for special items. Management uses this information as an analytical indicator to assess the Company's liquidity and performance. However, investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,083

$ 36,753 Plus: Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 740

3,188 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (5,920)

(14,338) Free Cash Flow $ 39,903

$ 25,603 Plus: Restructuring costs 92

178 Plus: Merger-related costs 8

2,212 Plus: Bankruptcy-related costs 108

244 Plus: Nonrecurring professional services fees 1,764

— Less: Bankruptcy-related settlement —

(9,000) Less: Government grants (61)

(161) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 41,814

$ 19,076 Net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") 5,180

11,150 Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex $ 46,994

$ 30,226

BRISTOW GROUP INC FLEET COUNT (unaudited)

































Number of Aircraft







Type

Owned Aircraft

Leased Aircraft

Aircraft Held For

Sale

Consolidated

Aircraft

Max

Pass Capacity

Average

Age

(years)(1) Heavy Helicopters:























S-92

36

21

—

57

19

13 S-92 U.K. SAR

3

7

—

10

19

7 H225

—

—

2

2

19

11 AW189

6

1

—

7

16

6 AW189 U.K. SAR

11

—

—

11

16

5



56

29

2

87







Medium Helicopters:























AW139

51

6

—

57

12

11 S-76 C+/C++

16

—

—

16

12

14 S-76D

8

—

—

8

12

8 B212

2

—

—

2

12

40



77

6

—

83







Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:























AW109

4

—

—

4

7

15 EC135

10

—

—

10

6

13



14

—

—

14







Light—Single Engine Helicopters:























AS350

17

—

—

17

4

24 AW119

13

—

—

13

7

15



30

—

—

30

































Total Helicopters

177

35

2

214





13 Fixed wing

6

8

—

14







UAV

—

2

—

2







Total Fleet

183

45

2

230











(1) Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned.

The chart below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet and their distribution among the regions in which we operate as of December 31, 2021 and the percentage of operating revenue that each of our regions provided during the Current Quarter.





Percentage of Current Quarter Operating Revenue



























UAV

Fixed Wing







Heavy

Medium

Light Twin

Light

Single Total Europe

54 %

63

12

—

3

2

—

80 Americas

35 %

20

57

14

27

—

—

118 Asia Pacific

6 %

—

—

—

—

—

12

12 Africa

5 %

4

14

—

—

—

2

20 Total

100 %

87

83

14

30

2

14

230

View original content to download multimedia:

