Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

BENCHMARK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Delivered 10% Annual Revenue Growth
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)
Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)(PRNewswire)


Three Months Ended




Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,


In millions, except EPS


2021



2021



2020


Sales


$

633



$

572



$

521


Net income(2)


$

12



$

8



$

8


Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)


$

17



$

14



$

13


Diluted earnings per share(2)


$

0.35



$

0.23



$

0.21


Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)


$

0.48



$

0.39



$

0.34


Operating margin(2)



2.9

%



2.1

%



2.3

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)



3.8

%



3.3

%



3.4

%



Year Ended




Dec 31,



Dec 31,


In millions, except EPS


2021



2020


Sales


$

2,255



$

2,053


Net income(3)


$

36



$

14


Net income – non-GAAP(1)(3)


$

49



$

35


Diluted EPS(3)


$

0.99



$

0.38


Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(3)


$

1.35



$

0.95


Operating margin(3)



2.4

%



1.2

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(3)



3.0

%



2.5

%



(1) 

A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.

(2) 

Results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 include the impact of approximately $0.8 million, $1.2 million, and $1.6 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

(3) 

Results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include the impact of approximately $4.4 million and $7.1 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"I am proud of our results for the fourth quarter where we exceeded the high end of both our revenue and earnings guidance despite navigating a difficult environment," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.  "Our 2021 results reflect the tremendous progress we have made in advancing our strategic initiatives. Consequently, we delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 10% underpinned by double digit growth in our Semi-Cap, Computing, and Industrials sectors while demonstrating the leverage in our model as we grew earnings faster than revenue for the full year."
"As we head into 2022, we expect our momentum to continue, supported by the robust demand from our portfolio buoyed by continued strong bookings and expected new program ramps.  We believe in our ability to drive high single-digit year-over-year revenue growth in 2022 and we further expect to grow earnings faster than revenue once again in 2022."

Cash Conversion Cycle



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,




2021



2021



2020


Accounts receivable days



51




49




53


Contract asset days



22




25




25


Inventory days



82




83




63


Accounts payable days



(67)




(70)




(54)


Advance payments from customers days



(19)




(16)




(16)


Cash Conversion Cycle days



69




71




71


Fourth Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.


Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,


Higher-Value Markets


2021



2021



2020


Medical


$

127




20

%


$

118




21

%


$

111




21

%

Semi-Cap



163




26




133




23




101




20


A&D



95




15




101




18




111




21


Industrials



125




20




108




19




97




19




$

510




81

%


$

460




81

%


$

420




81

%






















Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,


Traditional Markets


2021



2021



2020


Computing


$

60




9

%


$

57




10

%


$

46




9

%

Telecommunications



63




10




55




9




55




10




$

123




19

%


$

112




19

%


$

101




19

%

Total


$

633




100

%


$

572




100

%


$

521




100

%

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 21% year-over-year from strength in the Semi-Cap, Industrials, and Medical sectors. Traditional market revenues were up 22% year-over-year from strength in both Computing and Telecommunications sectors.

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

  • Revenue between $565 - $605 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.21 - $0.27
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.32 - $0.38 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
  • This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID.
Restructuring charges are expected to range between $3.0 million and $3.5 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the first quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and FY2021 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, February 10, 2022 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof.  In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's outlook and guidance for first quarter 2022 results, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the company's repurchases of shares of its common stock and the company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Part II, Item 1A of the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and in any of the company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, the company's business and the businesses of its suppliers and customers.  Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize the company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and the company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non–GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance.  This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software.  The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies.  Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.  Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

 

 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)

 





Three Months Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Sales


$

633,054



$

521,250



$

2,255,319



$

2,053,131


Cost of sales



570,998




470,589




2,049,418




1,878,083


Gross profit



62,056




50,661




205,901




175,048


Selling, general and administrative expenses



37,731




32,380




136,700




122,195


Amortization of intangible assets



1,591




1,979




6,384




9,099


Restructuring charges and other costs



4,099




4,490




13,699




19,970


Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net






(45)




(3,944)




(1,350)


Income from operations



18,635




11,857




53,062




25,134


Interest expense



(2,257)




(2,175)




(8,472)




(8,364)


Interest income



89




156




540




1,196


Other income (expense), net



(387)




(482)




277




(673)


Income before income taxes



16,080




9,356




45,407




17,293


Income tax expense



3,661




1,661




9,637




3,238


Net income


$

12,419



$

7,695



$

35,770



$

14,055


Earnings per share:













Basic


$

0.35



$

0.21



$

1.00



$

0.38


Diluted


$

0.35



$

0.21



$

0.99



$

0.38


Weighted-average number of shares used in
calculating earnings per share:













Basic



35,209




36,402




35,655




36,524


Diluted



35,410




36,596




36,101




36,817


 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

 



December 31,



December 31,




2021



2020


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

271,749



$

390,808


Restricted cash






5,182


Accounts receivable, net



355,883




309,331


Contract assets



155,243




142,779


Inventories



523,240




327,377


Other current assets



42,029




26,874


Total current assets



1,348,144




1,202,351


Property, plant and equipment, net



186,666




185,272


Operating lease right-of-use assets



99,158




79,966


Goodwill and other, net



269,912




276,646


Total assets


$

1,903,880



$

1,744,235









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations


$

985



$

9,161


Accounts payable



426,555




282,208


Advance payments from customers



118,124




84,122


Accrued liabilities



108,718




105,645


Total current liabilities



654,382




481,136


Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments



129,289




131,051


Operating lease liabilities



90,878




72,120


Other long-term liabilities



55,529




70,340


Shareholders' equity



973,802




989,588


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

1,903,880



$

1,744,235


 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

 




Year Ended




December 31,




2021



2020


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income


$

35,770



$

14,055


Depreciation and amortization



44,152




48,792


Stock-based compensation expense



15,262




10,398


Accounts receivable, net



(46,967)




13,586


Contract assets



(12,464)




18,282


Inventories



(197,867)




(10,799)


Accounts payable



139,952




(15,553)


Advance payments from customers



34,002




46,612


Other changes in working capital and other, net



(14,462)




(4,935)


Net cash (used in) provided by operations



(2,622)




120,438









Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(42,177)




(39,519)


Other investing activities, net



302




5,136


Net cash used in investing activities



(41,875)




(34,383)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Share repurchases



(40,216)




(25,220)


Net debt activity



(7,648)




(7,987)


Other financing activities, net



(26,088)




(24,319)


Net cash used in financing activities



(73,952)




(57,526)









Effect of exchange rate changes



(5,792)




3,505


Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(124,241)




32,034


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



395,990




363,956


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year


$

271,749



$

395,990


 

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)

 




Three Months Ended



Year Ended




Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Dec 31,



Dec 31,




2021



2021



2020



2021



2020


Income from operations (GAAP)


$

18,635



$

11,794



$

11,857



$

53,062



$

25,134


Amortization of intangible assets



1,591




1,596




1,979




6,384




9,099


Restructuring charges and other costs



4,099




2,070




4,490




9,341




13,227


Impairment






4,358







4,358




6,743


Ransomware incident related costs
(recovery), net






(500)




(45)




(3,944)




(1,350)


Customer insolvency (recovery)



(72)




(168)




(553)




(425)




(1,702)


Non-GAAP income from operations


$

24,253



$

19,150



$

17,728



$

68,776



$

51,151


GAAP operating margin



2.9

%



2.1

%



2.3

%



2.4

%



1.2

%

Non-GAAP operating margin



3.8

%



3.3

%



3.4

%



3.0

%



2.5

%

















Gross Profit (GAAP)


$

62,056



$

53,705



$

50,661



$

205,901



$

175,048


Customer insolvency (recovery)



(72)




(168)




(553)




(425)




(1,702)


Non-GAAP gross profit


$

61,984



$

53,537



$

50,108



$

205,476



$

173,346


GAAP gross margin



9.8

%



9.4

%



9.7

%



9.1

%



8.5

%

Non-GAAP gross margin



9.8

%



9.4

%



9.6

%



9.1

%



8.4

%

















Selling, general and administrative
expenses (GAAP)


$

37,731



$

34,387



$

32,380



$

136,700



$

122,195


Non-GAAP selling, general and
administrative expenses


$

37,731



$

34,387



$

32,380



$

136,700



$

122,195


















Net income (GAAP)


$

12,419



$

8,065



$

7,695



$

35,770



$

14,055


Amortization of intangible assets



1,591




1,596




1,979




6,384




9,099


Restructuring charges and other costs



4,099




2,070




4,490




9,341




13,227


Impairment






4,358







4,358




6,743


Ransomware incident related costs
(recovery), net






(500)




(45)




(3,944)




(1,350)


Customer insolvency (recovery)



(72)




(168)




(553)




(425)




(1,702)


Refinancing of Credit Facilities



276










276





Income tax adjustments(1)



(1,212)




(1,491)




(1,006)




(3,178)




(5,157)


Non-GAAP net income


$

17,101



$

13,930



$

12,560



$

48,582



$

34,915


















Diluted earnings per share:
















Diluted (GAAP)


$

0.35



$

0.23



$

0.21



$

0.99



$

0.38


Diluted (Non-GAAP)


$

0.48



$

0.39



$

0.34



$

1.35



$

0.95


















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:


Diluted (GAAP)



35,410




35,666




36,596




36,101




36,817


Diluted (Non-GAAP)



35,410




35,666




36,596




36,101




36,817


















Net cash (used in) provided by operations


$

(1,314)



$

(41,581)



$

94,823



$

(2,622)



$

120,438


Additions to property, plant and
equipment and software



(9,740)




(13,818)




(10,417)




(42,177)




(39,519)


Free cash flow (used)


$

(11,054)



$

(55,399)



$

84,406



$

(44,799)



$

80,919


(1) 

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301475280.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.