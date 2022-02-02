Hedrick Kring Elevates Joel Bailey To A Named Partner

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedrick Kring, PLLC announces the changing of the firm's name to Hedrick Kring Bailey PLLC with the elevation of Joel B. Bailey as a named partner.

Bailey joins founders Joshua L. Hedrick and Jacob B. Kring as named partners of the growing trial powerhouse.

Since joining Hedrick Kring Bailey over five years ago, Bailey has obtained a Top 20 Verdict in Texas, was named a "Rising Star" by Texas Lawyers and has been recognized as one of the "Best Lawyers Under 40" by D Magazine.

"Joel embodies our core values and we are fortunate to have such a talented lawyer at the firm. I'm proud to have his name added to the firm," said Managing Partner Jacob Kring.

This addition of Bailey's name shows a pattern of growth for the Dallas-based firm that includes a handful of recent attorney and staff additions.

"I could not be more excited about the future of our firm," said Bailey. "Hedrick Kring Bailey is poised for tremendous growth as we start 2022 and beyond."

About Hedrick Kring Bailey PLLC

