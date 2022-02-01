Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® Expands Global Reach with Partnerships Across Asia

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) signed formal agreements with real estate associations throughout Asia, opening the door for REALTORS® to compete in the global marketplace by expanding to international clients.

San Diego is a premier location for foreign real estate buyers and SDAR is seeking new opportunities for brokers and agents to do business on the international market. Through reciprocity agreements with associations in four countries across Asia, SDAR is establishing mutual interests to do more business and promote their respective markets. This past year, Asia accounted for the largest group of international buyers in the United States at 22%, and even higher in California at 47% according to the National Association of REALTORS®.

"These growing partnerships will give REALTORS® a chance to bring in new clients by collaborating with industry professionals throughout Asia," said SDAR President Chris Anderson. "With nearly half of all international sales in California coming from buyers in Asia, we are excited to cultivate these relationships to allow our members to seize a larger segment of the international market."

SDAR's Global Real Estate department is leading the charge to forge stronger connections to markets around the globe and open up new business opportunities for its members. Because of the significant investment from Asia in the local real estate market, agreements were negotiated with associations in Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore – with talks ongoing with several more countries. These relationships are being formed to facilitate business growth among members, to uphold the highest standards of practice, and to build stronger, more diverse communities.

Beyond its appeal for climate and tourism, San Diego's leading life science industry and growing technology hub make it an appealing destination for buyers throughout Asia. Despite a national decline in foreign real estate investment during the pandemic, San Diego's market is poised for significant growth with the easing of travel restrictions over time and more international students returning to U.S. colleges.

"The Japan-America Real Estate Coalition (JARECO) is pleased to have started a cooperative relationship with SDAR, as Japan has become more interested in international investment in recent years," said JARECO CEO Hideaki Homma. "Thanks to San Diego's charm in its unique fusion of city and resort, we believe that this partnership will increase business opportunities among our international members. We are excited to continue working closely with SDAR in this partnership."

For more information, contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or visit www.sdar.com.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®