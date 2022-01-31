KeyBank names Helena Haynes-Carter as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced that Helena Haynes-Carter has been named Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the company. In this role, Helena will lead the strategy and tactics to improve the acquisition, development, and retention of diverse talent and suppliers.

"We are honored to welcome Helena to KeyBank. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are cornerstones of our culture – representing both who we are and how we do business. Helena will bring energy, experience, and innovation that will advance our long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion in our workplace, our workforce, and our marketplace," said Chris Gorman, KeyCorp Chairman and CEO.

Helena joins Key with experience spanning the healthcare, financial services, energy and public sector industries. She most recently served as Senior Director, Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion for UnitedHealth Group. In this role, Helena led enterprise-wide DE&I strategic and business initiatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she orchestrated a $14M response with community-based organizations throughout the U.S., deploying over 30,000 COVID-19 tests, wrap-around services, and care referrals. She has also held past roles at organizations including U.S. Bancorp, Rocky Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council, Xcel Energy, and Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

Helena holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing Management from University of Colorado and an MBA from Hamline University. She is actively involved in a number of community organization and industry councils and currently serves on the board of National INROADS, the nation's largest non-profit source of paid internships for undergraduate, diverse youth.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $186.3 billion at December 31, 2021.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

