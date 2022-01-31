Cognigy Named a Leader by Gartner® in the January 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

Cognigy has been recognized by Gartner® as a Leader for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON and SYDNEY, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognigy, global leader in omnichannel customer service automation, today announced that Cognigy has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms for its offering, Cognigy.AI. Access a copy of the report. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant leader," stated Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder at Cognigy. "This recognition reflects our dedication to delivering a powerful Conversational AI platform that democratizes conversational AI development and makes intelligent virtual agents more accessible for customers and the employee workforce, eventually leading to an advanced customer and employee experience."

Per Gartner, "Enterprise conversational AI platforms automate multiple chatbot use cases within the enterprise, creating bots that are orchestrated and operationalized across multiple business units. Application leaders responsible for conversational AI should use this Magic Quadrant to evaluate suitable vendors."

Cognigy.AI is an automation platform that enables enterprises to easily create and operate AI-powered virtual agents to automatically handle calls and chats from customers and employees. Featuring a powerful low-code user interface, the platform empowers users ranging from AI experts to those with no technical background to independently program voice and chatbots and offer them in over 100 languages.

According to Gartner, "Enterprise conversational AI platforms (enterprise CAIPs) are a subset of the larger conversational AI market, commonly referred to as chatbot platforms in media. The enterprise CAIP market, however, focuses on the needs of larger enterprises by targeting multiple use cases, modalities of conversation (i.e., speech, chat, text messaging and email) and the ability to operationalize within the enterprise."

The Cognigy platform offers broad capabilities across multiple application use cases, making it an ideal choice for enterprises looking to expand conversational AI across more areas within their business. With flexible deployment options, strong integration capabilities, multi-language support and robust no-code tooling, Cognigy.AI delivers the agility needed to support a variety of evolving large enterprise demands and makes it easier to deploy conversational AI into complex existing architectures.

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

Access a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Cognigy's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.cognigy.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-2022-enterprise-conversational-ai-platforms.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms", by analysts Magnus Revang, Anthony Mullen, Bern Elliot, 24th January 2022.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is a global leader in omnichannel Customer Service Automation. Intelligent voice and chatbots powered by its Conversational AI platform help businesses improve service quality, reduce operational costs, and support teams across the enterprise. Cognigy's award-winning AI understands user intents precisely and enables natural dialogs in over 100 languages. Easily scalable and pluggable, its low-code platform automates business processes through integrations into backend systems, operates as SaaS and on-premise, and is GDPR compliant. Cognigy's worldwide client portfolio includes BioNTech, Bosch, Fidelity Life, Lufthansa Group and 500+ other brands. Learn more at cognigy.com.

