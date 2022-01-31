11-TIME NBA ALL-STAR CHRIS PAUL BECOMES EQUITY PARTNER IN LA FÊTE WINE COMPANY, THE MAKERS OF LUXURY ROSÉ BRAND LA FÊTE DU ROSÉ

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donae Burston, Founder & CEO of La Fête Wine Company, today announced that Chris Paul (CP3), Phoenix Suns Point Guard, and 11-Time NBA All-Star, has joined the La Fête Wine Company family as an equity partner. Founded in 2019 as a fresh, modern, and inclusive wine brand geared towards drinkers of all backgrounds, Chris joins the company at a time of extraordinary growth.

"Not only is Chris an incredible athlete and businessman, but he's also a wine enthusiast who is vocal and passionate about representation & inclusivity in the wine industry," said Burston. "He is a natural fit for our team, and we are thrilled to have him on board."

Chris has been a long-time supporter of the brand after first being introduced to La Fête du Rosé. In addition to sharing an affinity for the wine, Chris and Donae connected on causes they're passionate about, such as championing the inclusion of people of color in all industries and their unwavering support of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU's).

"I'm thrilled to partner with La Fête Wine Company and work with them to continue to grow the business and fulfill their brand vision," said Paul. "I fully support their efforts in creating a better and more equitable society by helping underserved youth, advancing racial justice, and making wine more inclusive."

La Fête Wine Company released its flagship wine, La Fête du Rosé, in May 2019. The award-winning rosé can now be found in stores and on menus in over 40 markets across the United States and online for nationwide shipping. In 2021, La Fête du Blanc, a white wine also produced in the South of France, debuted as a limited-release and quickly sold out. Due to its success and demand, La Fête du Blanc will be released as a permanent line in 2022. The team also has a third wine in production slated for a 2022 release.

Since its debut, the brand has donated a portion of its proceeds to various programs that send disadvantaged and underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences, and to organizations focused on advancing racial justice and creating opportunities for people of color in the wine & spirits industry.

In May 2021, La Fête became the first company to secure an investment from Constellation Brands Ventures as part of their initiative to invest $100 million in African American/Black and minority-owned businesses in beverage alcohol and adjacent categories by 2030.

