In Op-Ed Column, Dmytro Firtash Asks - "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an op-ed posted today by his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, to Davis's Medium account, Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash asked the question of his fellow Ukrainians: "Why Can't Ukraine be the Switzerland of Eurasia?" Firtash was referring to the fact that Ukraine has historically, going back to the Middle Ages, been "at the trading crossroads between Europe and Asia."

In May 2014, Firtash wrote an op-ed for the Kyiv Post headlined: "Ukraine must be strong, independent and neutral." Firtash's piece today referred back to that op-ed from eight years ago and then commented as to today's crisis:

"With Russian military forces gathered on Ukraine's border and President Biden and NATO allies warning of the serious consequences if Russia violates our sovereignty and invades, the headline of my Kyiv Post op-ed from eight years ago remains just as relevant to the current crisis. And more important, it offers a likely answer to it."

But in today's op-ed, Firtash points out that this should be a decision made by Ukrainians and not under pressure by outside forces or nations.

"I have little doubt I speak for many Ukrainians who would like to have the best of both worlds — neutrality, trading with all, and good relations with all. And why not? This would mean more jobs and prosperity for Ukraine. A neutral Ukraine should not be seen as a threat to America, Europe, or Russia. The attitude of 'if you are not with us, you are against us,' is not only wrong. Under the current circumstances, it is dangerous," Firtash writes.

Firtash added:

"It is too bad that Ukraine can't make the decision to declare its preference for neutrality without the current crisis making it seem as if they are doing it because of threats from the outside — rather than in its own interests, as is the case."

The Firtash op-ed was posted by one of his American attorneys, Lanny J. Davis, on Davis's Medium.com account. Davis's co-counsel in the U.S. is Dan Webb, former Chicago U.S. Attorney.

In the tagline to his op-ed, Firtash disclosed the following:

"Mr. Firtash, a successful Ukrainian businessman, for the last nine years has been forced to reside in Vienna, Austria, where he has resisted extradition to the U.S. for an indictment based on allegations of a "scheme to bribe" Indian officials — not actual bribery — having nothing to do with the U.S. He has categorically denied those charges."

The op-ed can be found at the following link: https://lannyjdavis.medium.com/why-cant-ukraine-be-the-switzerland-of-eurasia-b401c37baaf3

