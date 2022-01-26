NOON Aesthetics Establishes US Sales Operation and Launches New Professional Skincare Products

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOON Aesthetics™, the innovative professional skincare company, has established a national sales and education organization in the United States, based out of the new headquarters in Irvine, California.

NOON Aesthetics, developer and manufacturer of advanced professional skincare solutions, currently markets its line of skincare products to professional skincare providers around the world. The establishment of the US sales and education team, headquartered in California, represents a significant step in the company's long-term sales strategy. The office in Irvine serves as US Headquarters and includes account managers, logistics, clinical specialists, and sales support.

Eran Rosman, NOON Founder & CEO, stated, "It is an important step for NOON to establish the United States headquarters and it is in line with our business strategy."

"We have hired an expert sales and clinical education team of seasoned professionals in the skincare market who understand the needs of our customers and will take NOON to the next level of sales in the United States," he added.

The company will launch two products at the upcoming Medical Spa Show 2022, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 27-30. The TripleMCH System is an innovative device which combines non-invasive mesotherapy with cryotherapy and heat. The use of this device with NOON's leading products delivers optimal firming, rejuvenating and brightening of the skin. Additionally, NOON will be launching the new Reform Eye Cream which prevents puffiness, helps lighten dark circles, fights oxidative free radicals, helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and helps reduce muscle contraction around the eye. Reform Eye Cream was developed with NOON's patented DermShield™ technology.

Masha Minkin, Founder & CTO, explained, "We developed the DermShield technology after years of experimentation and development. DermShield protects the skin, reducing the incidence and severity of skin irritation and erythema.

She continued, "This protective shield enables the treatment of all skin conditions, all Fitzpatrick skin types, all year round. This advantage places NOON in a unique position in the professional skincare market where there are serious limitations in using high concentration levels of active ingredients without the risk of side effects. With DermShield, we can offer the most effective products in skincare for different types of skin indications, including acne, pigmentation, wrinkles, sun damage and more."

About NOON Aesthetics™

NOON Aesthetics develops and manufactures an extensive portfolio of professional skincare products. The company's proprietary Dermshield technology empowers professional skincare providers to deliver highly effective, safe & irritation-free treatments leading to healthy & beautiful skin for all.

NOON Aesthetics management team has extensive experience and a deep understanding of skincare market needs. The company owned factory enables full control over R&D, IP, formulations, manufacturing and QA processes. The company has ongoing collaborations with leading international pharmaceutical companies active in the skincare market with a global distribution network in over 40 countries.

