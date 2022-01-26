Jeep® Brand Announces Starting Prices for the All-new, Electrified 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The all-new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks new ground with 4xe electrification technology, delivering the greenest and most capable Grand Cherokee yet

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe starts at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $57,700 (all prices exclude $1,795 destination and government incentives)

New Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will be built at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant, with vehicles scheduled to start arriving in dealerships in spring of 2022

Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe, the first-ever electrified Grand Cherokee, strengthens Grand Cherokee's leadership position in the full-size SUV segment, offering an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe, plus an all-new architecture, two legendary Jeep 4x4 systems, world-class interior, the most advanced, high-tech safety and security features in its class and segment-leading advanced technologies, all at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $57,700.

"The all-new PHEV Grand Cherokee 4xe, along with the first ever three-row Grand Cherokee L and all-new two-row Grand Cherokee, represent the best Grand Cherokee lineup ever," said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Now with electrified 4xe technology, the Grand Cherokee further strengthens the Jeep brand's vision of 'Zero Emission Freedom.'"

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with the standard Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system, has a starting U.S. MSRP of $57,700. The lineup consists of four models – 4xe, Trailhawk 4xe, Overland 4xe and Summit 4xe – as well as one package: Summit Reserve 4xe.

2022 Model/Package Starting U.S. MSRP Grand Cherokee 4xe $57,700 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe $62,485 Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe $65,760 Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe $69,820 Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe $74,300

*All prices exclude $1,795 destination charge

Built at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is scheduled to start arriving in Jeep dealerships in spring of 2022.

First-ever Grand Cherokee 4xe

The all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe electrifies Grand Cherokee and aligns with the Jeep brand's electrified mission of "Zero Emission Freedom."

The 4xe PHEV technology enhances the fun, freedom, adventure and 4x4 leadership capability that the Jeep brand is known for, while providing unprecedented performance, fuel economy and environmental friendliness:

25 miles (40 km) of all-electric range and 56 MPGe

Quadra Trac II 4x4 system with two-speed transfer case and 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio

47.4:1 crawl ratio

6,000-lbs (2,720 kg) 4xe max towing capability

375 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque

The 4xe propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for maximum efficiency and capability. Overall, the 4xe system delivers 375 horsepower (280 kW) and 470 lb.-ft. (637 N•m) of torque.

The fuel-efficient 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine is part of Stellantis's Global Medium Engine family. The high-tech, direct-injection engine uses a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger mounted directly to the cylinder head. Efficiency is enhanced via the use of electric power steering and an electrically driven air-conditioning compressor, removing those loads from the engine.

2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe model starts at a U.S. MSRP of $57,700 and comes standard with the class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

The 4xe model's sophisticated interior features standard Capri leather seats and several premium convenience features, including 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, Uconnect 5 navigation with 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, power eight-way driver seat with memory, power four-way driver/front-passenger lumbar adjuster with memory, heated steering wheel, heated seats in the first and second rows with three-level configurable controls for personalized passenger comfort, 506-watt nine-speaker Alpine audio system and single-color ambient interior lighting for the instrument panel and front and rear doors.

Grand Cherokee 4xe comes equipped with ample standard safety and security features, including Full-speed Collision Warning with active brake and pedestrian/cyclist detection, Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, lane departure warning, advanced brake assist, Blind-spot Monitoring, rear park assist sensors, passive entry, automatic headlamps, daytime running LED reflector headlamps and LED taillamps.

Other standard convenience features include remote start, universal garage door opener and a new adjustable height power liftgate.

2022 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe model adds to the many standard features of the 4xe model and starts at a U.S. MSRP of $62,485.

The most off-road capable of the Grand Cherokee 4xe lineup, the Trailhawk model comes standard with low-range Selec-Speed Control (autonomous off-road driving assist) with sand and snow recovery; Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system featuring an active electronic 2-speed transfer case with low range, 47.4:1 crawl ratio and rear eLSD that can send 100% of torque to one rear wheel for maximum 4x4 performance; Selec-Terrain System with five settings: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand; Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping delivering 4.7 inches of travel, 10.9 inches of ground clearance, 24 inches of water fording capability and a break-over angle of 22.3 degrees; skid plates; blue tow hooks (with 10,000-lb capacity); Jeep Off-road Pages and class-exclusive sway bar disconnect, which allows for improved articulation and traction over rocks and rough terrain.

Standard exterior features include unique 18-inch aluminum wheels with 265/60R18 Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires, unique front and rear fascias delivering best-in-class approach (36 degrees) and departure (30 degrees) angles, anti-glare Trailhawk hood decal, a black-painted roof with black-accent roof-rack rails with 150-lb capacity, Trailer-Tow Package with Class IV receiver hitch, automatic power-folding heated exterior mirrors with memory, power liftgate and 360-degree surround view camera system with washer and integrated off-road camera.

The Trailhawk model's rugged and athletic interior features standard Capri leather/suede seats, eight-way power adjustable front passenger seat, heated seats for first and second rows, Uconnect 5 navigation with 10.1-inch display, 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, 506-watt nine-speaker Alpine audio system, cargo tie-down loops, dual-zone auto temperature control, heated steering wheel and all-weather floor mats.

2022 Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe

Built for both on- and off-road adventures, the Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe model has a starting U.S. MSRP of $65,760.

The Overland 4xe features Jeep's Quadra-Trac II system, which adjusts torque distribution and will continue to reactively make corrections if tire slip occurs. When wheel slippage is detected, as much as 100% of available torque is instantly routed to the axle with the most traction. When equipped with the available Off-Road Group, the Trail Rated Overland 4xe model adds the Quadra-Drive II system, high-strength steel skid plates, electronic limited slip differential rear axle, 18-inch aluminum wheels and rugged, all-terrain tires. The Selec-Terrain system and Hill-descent Control, which works both in forward and reverse, are standard on Overland.

Premium interior comfort and convenient amenities are prominent with Overland models. Enhancements include Nappa leather seats and door panels, An-Teak interior trim, ventilated front seats, leather-stitched instrument panel and premium McIntosh audio system with 19 speakers, subwoofer and 950-watt amplifier. Also standard are Uconnect 5 navigation with 10.1-inch display and new ambient lighting with a five-color selection that casts an inviting glow along the entire instrument panel, as well as the front and rear doors for a personalized sensory experience.

Standard exterior upgrades for Overland include 20-inch aluminum wheels with Black Noise pockets, a new, unique Overland appearance, front tow hooks, Gloss Black roof rack with Bright Stainless insert, rain-sensing windshield wipers, trailer towing, approach-lit door handles, rearview mirror puddle lighting, power-folding multifunctional Gloss Black mirrors with Bright Chrome insert, auto-tilt down in reverse, auto-dimming glass on driver's side and courtesy lighting, windshield wiper deicer and passive entry. A painted black roof is available on Overland models (late availability).

Length-adjustable cushions for the front row are introduced on Overland models. Overland also features a new electronic remote release in the rear cargo area to quickly and effortlessly fold the second row flat as well as a hands-free, foot-activated adjustable power liftgate.

2022 Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe

For customers seeking the peak of capability and luxury in an SUV, with premium materials and class-exclusive features, the state-of-the-art Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe starts at a U.S. MSRP of $69,820. Grand Cherokee 4xe offers a premium package, Summit Reserve, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $74,300.

The Summit is packed with premium capability and luxury appointments, such as the Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system, Nappa leather seats with quilted seat bolsters and perforated seat inserts, McIntosh audio system with 19 speakers, subwoofer and 950-watt amplifier, Absolute Oak wood and leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel and Berber floor mats. First-row seats with power 16-way adjustable position with memory and lumbar are standard. Also standard is front-row seat massage that includes five customizable profiles with three levels of pressure intensity.

Passenger comfort is elevated in Summit models with four-zone automatic temperature control, which has the capability to select different fan levels and modes for individual passengers in the first and second rows. The system also offers four different temperature settings. Additional interior touches unique to Summit models include a second-row floor console with two illuminated cup holders and two-tier armrest with additional storage for mobile devices.

Exterior touches include 20-inch polished cast-aluminum wheels in Mid-Gloss Clear, unique Summit-specific LED fog lamps, power-folding multifunction Gloss Black mirrors with a Platinum insert and 360-degree camera, illuminated door sills and roof rack with Fine Silver rails and Gloss Black insert.

Additional standard safety features on Summit models include:

Active Driving Assist

Drowsy Driver Detection

Intersection Collision Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

360-degree Surround View Camera with front and rear lens washers

Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist

The new Summit Reserve Package sets the benchmark for luxury, with premium quilted Palermo leather, 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, ventilated front and second-row seats and memory and massage front seats. Also unique to the Summit Reserve Package are genuine open-pore Waxed Walnut wood and premium, wrapped, suede-like fabric on the A-pillars and headliner. Standard on Grand Cherokee 4xe with the Summit Reserve Package are 21-inch wheels.

Jeep Wave customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims on the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

